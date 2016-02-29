FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, February 29
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, February 29

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 
   11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents federal budget for next
fiscal year in New Delhi. 
   3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and top finance ministry officials
brief media after release of federal budget in New Delhi. 
   5:00 pm: Government to release January infrastructure output data in New
Delhi. 
  
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     Modi's budget, in policy shift, to focus on rural India - officials
    
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the federal budget unveiled on Monday to
appeal to India's rural poor, officials familiar with his thinking said, in a
strategy shift that could boost his ruling party in coming state elections but
disappoint investors. 

     UltraTech to buy Jaiprakash cement plants for $2.4 billion
    
UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, has agreed to buy
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants for an enterprise value of 165 billion
rupees, the companies said on Sunday. 

     India signals possible deficit revisions in upcoming budget
    
India should review its mid-term fiscal strategy, a government report urged on
Friday, in a possible indication that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may have to
borrow more to raise pay for government employees and bail out banks.
 

     As Modi euphoria cools, India faces test to keep foreigners invested
    
Nearly two years after Narendra Modi was elected as India's prime minister with
an ambitious business-friendly agenda, the feeble pace of reforms is starting to
test the patience of one his biggest group of supporters: foreign investors.
 

     Indian government report backs hybrid seeds in boost for GM food 
    
India should look to introduce high-yielding hybrid seeds to lift its lagging
farm productivity, a finance ministry report urged on Friday, in what is being
seen as government support for cultivation of genetically modified food crops
now banned. 

     LIC buys 59 percent of NTPC shares on offer
    
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India bought more than half of the
shares being sold by the government in power utility NTPC Ltd, the latest
instance of the insurer playing a key role in a government sale. 

     United Spirits to pursue recovery of $195 million UB Holdings loan
    
United Spirits Ltd said it will continue to pursue a claim for the recovery of
13.37 billion rupees of loans to former group company United Breweries Holdings
Ltd even after its founder agreed to leave the company. 

     Vedanta wins gold-hungry India's first mine auction
    
Vedanta Ltd has won India's first-ever auction of a gold mine, a provincial
government official said, as the nation opens up the sector to private companies
to curb overseas purchases of the metal that cost it $36 billion last year.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     Japan factory output rises fastest in a year, outlook uncertain
    
Japan's industrial output rose the most in a year in January, tentatively
signalling a pick up in factory activity, but the outlook remains far from
assured given global market jitters and weakening demand both at home and
abroad. 
    
     New Year hangover: Strains show in China's factory heartland
    
Millions of migrant workers streaming back to China's industrial heartland after
the long lunar New Year break are facing an uncertain future, as smaller
factories in particular struggle to cope with anaemic orders and rising
inventories. 

     Sharp liabilities list covered worst-case scenarios - source
    
Sharp Corp's list of liabilities that prompted Taiwan's Foxconn to suspend
signing a takeover deal was an unverified study of worst-case scenario risks,
rather than liabilities requiring disclosure, a source briefed on the matter
said. 
   
  
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,026, down 0.55 pct from its previous
close.
    The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as better-than-expected U.S. economic data reignited expectations
of Federal Reserve rate increases in 2016. However, caution ahead of New Delhi's
budget for the next fiscal year is expected to keep the currency in a tight
range.
    Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as cautious investors will
track next financial year's fiscal deficit target and gross market borrowing
when the government unveils the annual budget at 11:00 a.m. today. The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.75
pct-7.80 pct range today till the announcement of the budget.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street ended lower on Friday in a feeble end to another week of
strong gains after concerns about the timing of future interest rate hikes
offset gains in materials and energy stocks. 
     Asian stocks were off to a cautious start after a weekend meeting of the
Group of 20 economic policymakers ended with no new coordinated action to spur
global growth and as solid U.S. data revived expectation of a U.S. rate hike
before year-end. 
     The dollar took a breather against the yen following a steep climb on
upbeat U.S. data, while reaction to a weekend meeting of G20 policymakers was
muted as the outcome produced no major surprises. 
     U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that inflation is
rising and the recent U.S. economic slowdown isn't as bad as previously thought.
 
     Crude futures rose after gaining over 15 percent last week, with some
indicators pointing to the possibility the market is showing signs of bottoming
out. 
     Gold steadied near $1,220 an ounce, nursing losses from the previous
session, but was poised to log its best monthly performance in four years as
safe-haven demand from stock market turmoil bolstered the metal. 
    

 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          68.72/68.75    February 26      -$101.05 mln   -$205.33 mln
 10-yr bond yield   8.00 pct       Month-to-date    -$835.87 mln   -$1.23 bln
                                   Year-to-date     -$2.54 bln     -$1.04 bln 
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 =  68.62 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

