Morning News Call - India, March 1

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra to speak at an event in Mumbai. 12:15 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at event organized by office of Controller General of Accounts in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: IDBI Bank Chief Executive Kishor Kharat to brief media on strategic plan in Mumbai. 3:15 pm: RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan at a panel discussion in New Delhi. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India unveils fire-fighting budget to placate voters, sustain growth India unveiled a fire-fighting budget on Monday that seeks to win back support among rural voters for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and sustain growth against a grim global backdrop - all without borrowing more.  India skimps on bank bailout, but stocks buoyed by hopes for more cash India faced criticism of skimping on efforts to bail out ailing state banks in the annual budget on Monday, but sparked a big rally in the shares of one state lender, IDBI Bank, by saying it would be ready to cede majority control.  Jewellers to strike in protest over gold tax Indian jewellers will go on indefinite strike from Tuesday in protest over the reintroduction after four years of a sales tax on gold jewellery, their trade body said.  India proposes tax relief to foreign companies for local oil sales India on Monday proposed to give income tax exemption to foreign companies for storing and selling oil to local refiners, a move that could spur interest from global oil producers in leasing the country's strategic petroleum reserve facilities.  India needs to improve fiscal deficit for ratings upgrade- S&P analyst India needs to lower its debt to GDP ratio and materially lower its fiscal deficit for a ratings upgrade, Kyran Curry, S&P director, sovereign ratings in Asia, told Reuters after the federal budget was announced earlier on Monday.  Shareholder in Kotak Mahindra Bank launches up to $300 mln stake sale An unnamed foreign shareholder has launched an up to $300 million share sale in Indian private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.  India's duty revision on iron ore, aluminium to boost Vedanta India said on Monday it would raise the import duty on aluminium but cut the export tax on low grade iron ore, a move that would benefit Vedanta Ltd the most as it is a big producer of both commodities.  IndiGo says Airbus to deliver delayed A320neo jets from March Indian budget airline IndiGo said on Monday it would receive its first A320neo jet in March, three months later than originally planned after manufacturer Airbus said it could not deliver the aircraft on time.  India sets up panel in reform push for state-run banks India has set up a panel that will help select chief executives of state-run banks and also work with banks to develop strategies and capital-raising plans. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China Feb factory activity shrinks more than expected-official PMI Activity in China's manufacturing sector shrank for the seventh month in a row in February and more sharply than expected, an official survey showed, suggesting the government will have to ramp up stimulus to avoid a deeper economic slowdown.  Spectre of joblessness puts focus on Beijing as it sets new 5-year plan Job destruction from a slowing Chinese economy and reform of bloated state enterprises will put pressure on policymakers to come up with measures to create employment as Beijing finalises its plan for China's development over the next five years.  Major powers team up to tell China of concerns over new laws The United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and the European Union have written to China to express concern over three new or planned laws, including one on counterterrorism, in a rare joint bid to pressure Beijing into taking their objections seriously. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,062.50, up 0.78 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as China's move to ease monetary policy and an uptick in global crude oil prices boosted risk appetite. However, weak manufacturing data out of China and the U.S. that renewed concerns of a global growth slowdown may limit the local currency's gains.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after the government kept its fiscal deficit target unchanged for the next financial year, fuelling hopes the central bank would soon reduce interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.60 pct-7.65 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended lower on Monday, falling out of lockstep with oil prices as energy and healthcare shares lost ground.  Asian shares rose, bolstered by China's monetary easing and downbeat manufacturing and service surveys that raised hopes of additional measures, though lacklustre U.S. and European data kept concerns about global growth momentum alive.  The yen was broadly firmer early in Asia, having powered to a two-year high on the euro as nervous investors sought the safe-haven Japanese currency even as China took fresh steps to stimulate its economy.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, with long-dated maturities climbing significantly, after weaker-than-expected domestic data reignited the view that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes this year, increasing investor interest in safe-haven government debt.  Crude prices dipped as another slump in China's manufacturing sector outweighed overnight reports of falling U.S. and OPEC production and strong oil demand.  Gold jumped for a second straight session, bolstered by safe-haven demand after weak Chinese data stoked concerns over the global economy, with the volume of assets in the top bullion fund climbing to the highest since 2014. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.19/68.22 February 29 -$295.60 mln -$54.36 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -$920.82 mln -$1.28 bln Year-to-date -$2.62 bln -$1.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.43 Indian rupees)