Morning News Call - India, March 2

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Finance Minister at post budget interactive session with industry associations in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:15 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. INDIA TOP NEWS  Price cutting supports demand for Indian factory goods in Feb -PMI Indian manufacturing activity expanded for a second consecutive month in February as price cutting boosted both domestic and foreign demand, a business survey showed on Tuesday.  India's fiscal prudence positive for bonds, says RBI deputy The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan on Tuesday said the government's commitment to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product for the year starting in April was positive for bond markets.  IDBI bank aims to double lending under new business plan IDBI Bank aims to double lending and deposits and slash back its stock of non-performing loans, it said on Tuesday in announcing a new three-year strategic business plan.  Jaguar Land Rover's 2015-16 pretax profit set to halve Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will post lower fourth-quarter profit than a year earlier, its chief executive told Reuters, leaving its full-year pretax figure at around half of the 2.6 billion pounds made in 2014/15. The firm, owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd, has been hit by sliding sales in China, a blaze at the port of Tianjin and heavy spending on new sites and models.  India cenbank eases rules on what lenders can count as Basel III capital India's central bank said on Tuesday it would ease rules on what lenders can count towards their core capital requirements under upcoming Basel III rules, in moves intended to ease pressure on the cash-constrained sector. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Moody's cuts China outlook to 'negative' - cites reform, fiscal risks Moody's downgraded its outlook on Chinese government debt to "negative" from "stable" on Wednesday, citing uncertainty over authorities' capacity to implement economic reforms, rising government debt and falling reserves.  Australia economy beats all forecasts to reach 3 percent growth Australia's economy outpaced all forecasts to grow at the fastest pace in almost two years last quarter as strength in consumer and government spending offset the heavy drag from a global mining slump.  Trump, Clinton roll up wins on U.S. Super Tuesday Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton rolled up a series of primary wins on Tuesday, as the two presidential front-runners looked to take command of their party nominating battles on the 2016 campaign's biggest night of voting. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,339.50, up 1.43 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar on expectations of stronger shares as an uptick in U.S. manufacturing data signaled a recovery in the world's largest economy, lifting risk appetite.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, tracking an expected rise in the rupee after the government kept its fiscal deficit target unchanged for the next fiscal year, fuelling hopes that the central bank would soon reduce interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.58 pct-7.64 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street enjoyed its strongest session in a month on Tuesday, led by financial and technology stocks after encouraging U.S. factory and construction data suggested the world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.  Asian shares look set to test February highs as signs of recovery in the U.S. manufacturing sector and gains in oil prices eased worries about a global slowdown and pushed U.S. stocks sharply higher.  The yen nursed broad losses early in Asia, having suffered a big reversal overnight as traders in London and New York took a brighter view on the global economy and dumped the safe-haven Japanese currency.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to near two-week highs on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in February in a sign of economic resilience that weakened investor demand for safe-haven government debt.  Oil prices dropped in the wake of industry data that showed a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles.  Gold dipped for a second session as global equities and the dollar rose after strong U.S. manufacturing data that rekindled speculation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.60/67.63 March 1 $430.70 mln $41.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.77 pct Month-to-date -$1.17 bln - Year-to-date -$2.87 bln -$1.05 bln