FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, March 3
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, March 3

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues.
    
    Indian banking stocks (especially the PSU's) have been hammered on the
exchanges over the past couple of months on account of growing NPA concerns. On
the result front too, they reported one of the worst quarters in the last
decade, with little near-term visibility in operational improvement. To
understand the intricacies of this collapse, who better to speak to than the
former chairman of India's largest Public sector bank - SBI, Mr Pratip
Chaudhuri? Mr Chaudhuri, took charge of the 210 year old bank from Mr. Bhatt in
2011 and held it till 2013. He joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1974. To
join the conversation at 1130 IST, click on the link: here
    
    
    EMEA LIVECHAT - INVESTOR VIEW with Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy,
Standard Life- As the number of negative-yielding assets slowly increases, and
with the ECB expected to cut interest rates even further, we find out which
investment strategies are profitable with Andrew Milligan. To join the Global
Markets Forum at 1530 IST, click on the link: here
    
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     Jaitley signals rollback of pension tax plan after backlash
    
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley signalled on Wednesday he would roll back a
controversial budget proposal to tax pension withdrawals by private sector
employees after a backlash from salaried workers. 

     GE to sell India financial services business to Aion, former execs
    
General Electric Co said it would sell its India commercial lending and leasing
businesses to a consortium of former GE Capital executives and Aion Capital
Partners as it looks to trim itself and focus on its industrial businesses.
 

     Tata seeks buyer for Neotel unit after Vodacom scraps deal
    
Tata Communications Ltd is looking for another buyer for its South African
fixed-line subsidiary Neotel after a deal with Vodacom Group Ltd fell through,
Chief Executive Vinod Kumar said on Wednesday. 

     IMF sees India growth picking up, inflation behaving
    
India's economic growth rate should pick up to 7.5 percent in the 2016/17 fiscal
year, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, aided by a collapse in
oil prices and relatively low exposure to current global financial turbulence.
 

     India's new tax for bigger cars applicable to all fuel types-trade group
    
India's plan to levy an additional tax of 4 percent on large cars will apply
irrespective of the fuel used, the country's auto industry body said on
Wednesday. 
    
     India axes tender for $1.5 bln tunnel after opposition criticism
    
Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has cancelled a contract to build a $1.5
billion tunnel in the Himalayas, after opposition politicians alleged
irregularities in the bidding for India's most expensive road project.
 

     India plans to bring Iran back into banking clearing union
    
India plans to resume settling trade with Iran under a regional clearing house
system after a gap of five years, the government said on Wednesday, as New Delhi
seeks to promote trade ties with Tehran following the lifting of international
sanctions. 

     U.S. rules on seven countries in anti-dumping steel probe
    
The U.S. Commerce Department has found that several companies violated
anti-dumping law over cold rolled steel flat products, issuing preliminary
findings in its probe of seven countries accused of distorting the market with
artificially low prices. 
     
       
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     China eyes 13 pct money supply growth to buffer economy in 2016 - sources
    
China plans to target broad-based money supply growth of around 13 percent this
year, sources said, a signal that further monetary policy easing is likely
during a painful economic restructuring that could see millions of workers
losing jobs. 

     Energy pioneer McClendon dies in fiery car crash, a day after indictment
    
Former Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, a brash risk-taker
who helped transform the U.S. energy industry with shale gas, died when his car
slammed into an overpass on Wednesday, one day after being charged with breaking
federal antitrust laws, police said. He was 56. 

     Carson signals exit, U.S. Republicans grapple with Trump victories
    
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson signaled on Wednesday he was quitting the
Republican presidential race, leaving three candidates facing Donald Trump as
the party establishment struggled to find a way to halt the outspoken
businessman. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,415, up 0.72 pct from its previous
close.
    The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, in line with
its Asian peers, on expectations of stronger local shares as a sustained
recovery in commodity prices and positive U.S. jobs data improved risk appetite.
    Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher ahead of an open market
purchase of bonds by the central bank today amid expectations the rupee will
continue to appreciate. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 7.59 pct-7.65 pct range.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Energy and bank stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday, adding to a
rally in the previous session, after strong jobs data dispelled concerns over
the health of the U.S. economy. 
     Asian shares were trying to string together three sessions of gains as
upbeat data on U.S. jobs and gains for a range of commodities whetted risk
appetites globally. 
     The Australian dollar started trade in Asia near its 2016 peak, having
soared on the back of surprisingly strong local data just as the greenback, euro
and yen settled into a holding pattern. 
     U.S. Treasury yields mostly climbed on Wednesday on reduced concerns about
a U.S. economic slowdown, increasing risk appetite and limiting interest in
safe-haven government debt. 
     Oil prices edged up as sentiment spread that a 20-month long market rout
may have come to an end as production slows amid strong demand. 
     Gold edged lower as investors returned to risky assets after upbeat U.S.
jobs data, lifting equities in Asia to a seven-week high, although strong
inflows into gold funds limited losses in the metal. 
    
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.36/67.39    March 2          $213.40 mln    -$93.28 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.77 pct       Month-to-date        --         -$52.17 mln
                                   Year-to-date     -$2.43 bln     -$1.15 bln 
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 =  67.54 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.