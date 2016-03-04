FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, March 4
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 4, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, March 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 7 as markets are
closed for Mahashivratri.
    
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues.
   11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and other finance ministry
officials at industry body meeting.
    2:00 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and RBI Governor Raghuram
Rajan at Gyan Sangam meet.

    
   THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan at 1630 IST as he goes
through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. To join
the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here
    
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     Micromax's CEO quits amid falling sales
    
The chief executive of India's second-largest phone manufacturer has left the
company, the second high-profile departure within a year, as the business
grapples with falling sales in the face of competition from cheaper Chinese
handsets. 

     India cenbank pores over budget, worries on fiscal math
    
Some Indian central bank officials are worried that a populist federal budget
could put the onus of driving growth on them but limit their ability to respond
through big rate cuts this year. 

     India services sector growth cools sharply in Feb as prices rise-PMI
    
Growth in India's services industry slowed sharply in February as rising prices
lead to a slight deceleration in demand, a business survey showed on Thursday.
 

     Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices after India levies new green tax
    
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's top-selling carmaker, will raise the prices of
its passenger vehicles by up to 34,494 rupees, after the government imposed a
new 'green' tax on all cars sold in the country. 

     Uber, Ola launch rival motorbike-hailing services in India
    
Uber Technologies Inc and India's Ola launched rival motorcycle-hailing services
in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Thursday, as the competitors go
head-to-head to target commuters tired of sitting in their cars in traffic.
 
    
       
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     Forever blowing bubbles, Chinese investors pump Shanghai property
    
Frenzied property buying in Shanghai has set alarm bells ringing that a new
bubble is forming, just months after China's frothy stock markets crashed,
raising fears about a replay of the real estate bust that has hit the country's
growth since 2012. 

     Republican Romney calls Trump 'a fraud,' creates pathway to brokered
convention
    
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney attacked 2016 Republican
front-runner Donald Trump as "a fraud" on Thursday and called for targeted
voting to stop the outspoken New York billionaire, potentially opening the door
to a brokered party convention in July. 

     N.Korea leader tells military to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any
time
    
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his country to be ready to use its
nuclear weapons at any time and to turn its military posture to "pre-emptive
attack" mode in the face of growing threats from its enemies, state media said.
 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,462.50, up 0.30 pct from its
previous close.
    The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as
disappointing U.S. services sector employment numbers raised concerns about the
health of the nation's labor market, hurting expectations of early Federal
Reserve rate increases.
    Indian government bonds may edge lower, as investors await further cues on
interest rates and eye a likely heavy supply of state loans next week. The yield
on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.64
pct-7.69 pct range.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street moved higher on Thursday, adding momentum to a recent recovery
as the energy and financial sectors emerged into positive territory for the
year. 
     Asian shares look set to post a third straight weeks of gains as investors
scaled back cautious bets on the global economy after a string of positive U.S.
economic data and a recovery in oil and commodity prices. 
     The dollar was on the defensive against its peers after soft data dampened
expectations the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates soon, looking to U.S.
non-farm payrolls later in the session for possible relief. 
     U.S. Treasury debt prices traded higher on Thursday as oil and stocks
stabilized and as investors focused on February's employment report due on
Friday for further signs of economic momentum. 
     Oil futures rose in Asian trade, buoyed by renewed optimism prices may
have bottomed out after official U.S. data showed oil production fell to its
lowest level since November 2014. 
     Gold edged lower, but was not far off a 13-month peak reached in the prior
session when a weaker dollar and technical buying gave bullion its best day in
two weeks. 
  
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.14/67.17    March 3          $135.70 mln    -$57.77 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.79 pct       Month-to-date        --         -$109.94 mln
                                   Year-to-date     -$2.18 bln     -$1.20 bln 
      
($1 = 67.34 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

