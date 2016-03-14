FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, March 14
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, March 14

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
    11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues.
    12:00 pm: Government to release February wholesale price inflation data.
    5:30 pm: Government to release February consumer price inflation data.

    Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1000 GMT/1530 IST for a look at
the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the Global
Markets Forum, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD

    
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     India RBI Gov Rajan wants global rules of conduct for central banks
Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan called on Saturday for global
central banks to adopt a system for assessing the wider impact of their actions,
including unconventional monetary policies now in use. 
     India to block 'wilful defaulters' from markets, company boards
India's market regulator said on Saturday it would ban "wilful defaulters" from
standing on boards of listed companies or raising fresh funds by issuing
securities to the public, as part of a crackdown on bad bank loans. 
     India bans more than 300 combination drugs sold illegally
India has banned the manufacture and sale of more than 300 combination
medicines, including two widely used cough syrups, being sold without government
approval, a senior health ministry official said on Saturday. 
     India's Micromax, once a rising star, struggles
A year ago, Micromax vaulted past Samsung Electronics to become India's leading
smartphone brand. Today, its market share has nearly halved, several top
executives have resigned, and the company is looking for growth outside India.
 
     India's ONGC plans $5 bln investment to develop eastern gas asset
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation said it will unveil an investment of
around $5 billion by the end of March to develop a major gas asset in the east,
with a view to tapping higher gas prices. 
     India's Modi signals country won't join FX devaluation race to boost trade
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Asia's third-largest economy has never
undervalued its exchange rate to boost trade and signalled the country would not
join other countries in pushing their currencies lower. 
     India's IndiGo receives first Airbus A320neo after delay
Airbus has delivered its second revamped Airbus A320neo to Indian budget carrier
IndiGo, gaining a new operator two months after it went into service with
Germany's Lufthansa, the European planemaker said on Friday. 
     India's Jaitley expects progress on landmark tax bill in April-May
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday he expects lawmakers to
make progress on a goods and services tax bill and a bankruptcy law in the
second part of parliament's budget session that runs from April 25 to May 13.
 
     India MPs to seek smaller health warnings on cigarette packs - sources
A panel of Indian lawmakers will call for smaller health warnings on cigarette
packs, saying the government's requirement of 85 percent of surface area is too
harsh on the tobacco industry, sources who have seen the panel's draft report
said. 
   
       
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     Bank of Japan scrambles to find positives in negative rates
Bank of Japan officials have been scurrying to commercial banks to explain and
apologise for its surprise adoption of negative interest rates in January, while
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has distanced himself from a decision that is proving
unpopular with the public. 
     China's supply-side slogan means different things to different people
To some it means upgrading China's ubiquitous hole-in-the-wall noodle shops, to
others it is manufacturing high-tech toilet seats. 
     ECB defends "Super Mario" after investor backlash
The European Central Bank embarked on a rearguard action to win over sceptical
investors on Friday, a day after chief Mario Draghi unveiled a new stimulus
package but blunted its impact by suggesting the ECB would not cut interest
rates again. 

    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,558.00, up 0.59 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as
disappointing data out of China and India last week continued to fuel concerns
of a global slowdown. However, expectations of strong local shares may temper
the currency's losses.
     Indian government bonds will likely extend gains, as some investors may
add positions betting that a slower rise in prices could prompt the nation's
central bank to reduce interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.61 pct-7.66 pct range.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The Dow and S&P 500 rallied on Friday to their best close of 2016 as
investors embraced the European Central Bank's stimulus measures and steadying
oil prices drove up energy shares. 
     Asian shares started the week higher, buoyed by gains on Wall Street,
firmer crude prices and glimmers of strength in weekend data from China.
 
     The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of major
currencies with the Federal Reserve seen almost certain to stand pat at this
week's policy review. 
     U.S. Treasury yields climbed in volatile trading on Friday as investors
bet the U.S. economy is strong enough for an interest rate increase by the
Federal Reserve and after the European Central Bank president said he did not
anticipate more rate cuts. 
     Oil prices were stable in early trading, with global oversupply and
slowing economic growth weighing on markets but prospects of falling production
lending some support. 
     Gold bounced back, inching closer to last week's 13-month high as the
dollar remained under pressure ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting. 
  
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.93/66.96    March 11         $56.40 mln     $22.08 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.80 pct       Month-to-date    $1.41 bln      -$312.59 mln
                                   Year-to-date     -$1.48 bln     -$1.41 bln 
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
    ($1 = 67.04 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
