Morning News Call - India, March 14

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues. 12:00 pm: Government to release February wholesale price inflation data. 5:30 pm: Government to release February consumer price inflation data. To join the Global Markets Forum, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS  India RBI Gov Rajan wants global rules of conduct for central banks Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan called on Saturday for global central banks to adopt a system for assessing the wider impact of their actions, including unconventional monetary policies now in use.  India to block 'wilful defaulters' from markets, company boards India's market regulator said on Saturday it would ban "wilful defaulters" from standing on boards of listed companies or raising fresh funds by issuing securities to the public, as part of a crackdown on bad bank loans.  India bans more than 300 combination drugs sold illegally India has banned the manufacture and sale of more than 300 combination medicines, including two widely used cough syrups, being sold without government approval, a senior health ministry official said on Saturday.  India's Micromax, once a rising star, struggles A year ago, Micromax vaulted past Samsung Electronics to become India's leading smartphone brand. Today, its market share has nearly halved, several top executives have resigned, and the company is looking for growth outside India.  India's ONGC plans $5 bln investment to develop eastern gas asset India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation said it will unveil an investment of around $5 billion by the end of March to develop a major gas asset in the east, with a view to tapping higher gas prices.  India's Modi signals country won't join FX devaluation race to boost trade Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Asia's third-largest economy has never undervalued its exchange rate to boost trade and signalled the country would not join other countries in pushing their currencies lower.  India's IndiGo receives first Airbus A320neo after delay Airbus has delivered its second revamped Airbus A320neo to Indian budget carrier IndiGo, gaining a new operator two months after it went into service with Germany's Lufthansa, the European planemaker said on Friday.  India's Jaitley expects progress on landmark tax bill in April-May India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday he expects lawmakers to make progress on a goods and services tax bill and a bankruptcy law in the second part of parliament's budget session that runs from April 25 to May 13.  India MPs to seek smaller health warnings on cigarette packs - sources A panel of Indian lawmakers will call for smaller health warnings on cigarette packs, saying the government's requirement of 85 percent of surface area is too harsh on the tobacco industry, sources who have seen the panel's draft report said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Bank of Japan scrambles to find positives in negative rates Bank of Japan officials have been scurrying to commercial banks to explain and apologise for its surprise adoption of negative interest rates in January, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has distanced himself from a decision that is proving unpopular with the public.  China's supply-side slogan means different things to different people To some it means upgrading China's ubiquitous hole-in-the-wall noodle shops, to others it is manufacturing high-tech toilet seats.  ECB defends "Super Mario" after investor backlash The European Central Bank embarked on a rearguard action to win over sceptical investors on Friday, a day after chief Mario Draghi unveiled a new stimulus package but blunted its impact by suggesting the ECB would not cut interest rates again. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,558.00, up 0.59 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as disappointing data out of China and India last week continued to fuel concerns of a global slowdown. However, expectations of strong local shares may temper the currency's losses.  Indian government bonds will likely extend gains, as some investors may add positions betting that a slower rise in prices could prompt the nation's central bank to reduce interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.61 pct-7.66 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Dow and S&P 500 rallied on Friday to their best close of 2016 as investors embraced the European Central Bank's stimulus measures and steadying oil prices drove up energy shares.  Asian shares started the week higher, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, firmer crude prices and glimmers of strength in weekend data from China.  The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies with the Federal Reserve seen almost certain to stand pat at this week's policy review.  U.S. Treasury yields climbed in volatile trading on Friday as investors bet the U.S. economy is strong enough for an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve and after the European Central Bank president said he did not anticipate more rate cuts.  Oil prices were stable in early trading, with global oversupply and slowing economic growth weighing on markets but prospects of falling production lending some support.  Gold bounced back, inching closer to last week's 13-month high as the dollar remained under pressure ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.93/66.96 March 11 $56.40 mln $22.08 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.80 pct Month-to-date $1.41 bln -$312.59 mln Year-to-date -$1.48 bln -$1.41 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.04 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)