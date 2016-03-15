Morning News Call - India, March 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues. 12:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at India-Africa conclave. Join Sarvendra Srivastava, Director and Head Technical Research at Phisense, at 11:00 am IST as we head back to our much-talked about Technical chats. A well-known name in the market, Sarvendra Srivastava was previously Head of Technicals at Emkay brokers, followed by a consultant at NDTV profit. He will share his views on Indexes, currencies, etc. To join the Global Markets Forum, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian court grants Pfizer temporary relief on cough syrup ban An Indian court granted U.S. drugmaker Pfizer an interim injunction on a ban on its popular cough syrup Corex, days after the government ordered it to be prohibited citing a potential risk to humans.  Food prices help ease India's retail inflation in Feb India's retail inflation eased in February, helped by smaller rises in food prices after edging up for six straight months, raising expectations of a central bank rate cut next month.  Tycoon Mallya's date with Indian investigators clashes with F1 opener Drinks tycoon and motor racing boss Vijay Mallya faces a sensitive diary clash this week as the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix coincides with an appointment to appear before Indian investigators.  India's Mahindra plans to invest $1.5 bln over three years Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's top utility vehicle maker, plans to invest 100 billion rupees over three fiscal years ending March 2018, the company said in an analyst presentation.  Airbus says FDI rules undermine Indian drive to build defence hub Government rules restricting foreign ownership in the Indian defence sector to 49 percent are undermining New Delhi's drive to lure greater investment in manufacturing, a senior executive at European conglomerate Airbus Group said on Monday.  India's GSFC backstops first phase of Karnalyte's Canada potash mine India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd has agreed to guarantee payments on $700 million in debt to finance the first phase of Karnalyte Resources Inc's Canadian potash mine project, Karnalyte said on Monday, adding supply even as other miners cut production.  India's Kotak Mahindra, Canada fund to invest $525 mln in stressed assets India's Kotak Mahindra Group said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to invest up to $525 million in stressed assets in the country's banking and corporate sectors.  Coal India to get anti-theft technology in place by end April Coal India's measures to prevent theft by electronically "fencing" mining areas and fitting trucks with a GPS-based tracking system will be finished by the end of April, a government official said.  India's wholesale prices fall for 16th straight month in Feb India's wholesale prices fell for a 16th straight month in February, declining an annual 0.91 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Monday.  India's PEC receives first cargo of non-GM corn from Ukraine-trade source India's PEC Ltd has received its first cargo of about 40,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine, trade sources said, despite concerns that the state-run trader could find it difficult to secure supplies of grain from non-GM crops. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Souring mood, global headwinds keep BOJ on edge as it debates policy A souring consumer mood and global headwinds create an uncomfortable backdrop for policy meeting of the Bank of Japan, which prefers to stand pat after its shock January decision to adopt negative interest rates.  Fed to sit tight on rates at March meet, hint at hikes to come The Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates this week, but will likely make clear that as long as U.S. inflation and jobs continue to strengthen, economic weakness overseas won't stop rates from rising fairly soon.  Euro zone industrial output returns to strong growth in Jan Euro zone industrial production grew sharply and by more than expected in January, driven in particular by increased output of capital goods, such as equipment and machinery, the European Union statistics office said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,550.50, up 0.05 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as caution ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy outcome and the Federal Reserve's meeting weighed on investor sentiment.  Indian government bonds will likely extend gains, as a fall in domestic retail inflation to a four-month low has increased rate cut bets, while a surprise announcement of another open market purchase of debt by the central bank will further boost sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.55 pct-7.61 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed little changed in light trading on Monday as consumer discretionary gains countered losses in energy shares and investors laid low ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.  Asian stocks slipped and the dollar firmed as investors braced for policy decisions from major central banks this week, with all eyes on the Bank of Japan's decision later in the day after it stunned markets in January by adopting negative rates.  The dollar was steady in Asian trade, with the yen on deck as investors waited for the outcome of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting later in the session.  U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, rebounding from an aggressive selloff last week, as investors tried to get back to neutral positions ahead of this week's two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting.  Oil prices fell in Asian trade, extending losses from the session before as concerns start to take hold that a six-week recovery will peter out as markets remain oversupplied.  Gold dropped for a third consecutive session to its lowest in almost two weeks, with investors focused on closely watched policy meetings of the U.S. and Japanese central banks. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.17/67.20 March 14 $154.10 mln -$31.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.80 pct Month-to-date $1.48 bln -$344.48 mln Year-to-date -$1.39 bln -$1.44 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.11 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)