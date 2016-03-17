FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, March 17
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 3:39 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, March 17

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
    3:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event to launch web portal on
coal allocation and monitoring system for small and medium sector consumers.

Join Sean Maloney, Chief Economist and Strategist, Finconomics for CENBANK FOCUS
at 09:30 am IST as he deconstructs the outcomes of the policy meetings of the
U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and European Central Bank, and will also
share expectations on the day's Bank of England meeting. To join the Global
Markets Forum, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD

    
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     India's billion-member biometric database raises privacy fears
India's parliament on Wednesday passed legislation that gives federal agencies
access to the world's biggest biometric database in the interests of national
security, raising fears the privacy of a billion people could be compromised.
 
     India "not scared" if Monsanto leaves, as GM cotton row escalates
U.S. seed company Monsanto is welcome to leave India if it does not want to
lower prices of genetically modified cotton seeds as directed by the government,
a minister said on Wednesday, in a sign the rift between New Delhi and the firm
is widening. 
     India signs energy deals with Russia's Rosneft
Indian state companies signed energy deals worth billions of dollars with
Russia's Rosneft on Wednesday to buy into its most promising assets in Siberia,
stepping up a drive to cut New Delhi's dependence on imports. 
     Investors slow to unearth hidden emerging equity gems
Indian airlines, Brazilian chemical producers and Turkish car makers and are
just some of the emerging market firms thriving thanks to low commodity prices,
and yet investors are often slow to catch on due to the asset class's dismal
overall performance. 
     India finance ministry body recommends steel import duties
An arm of the Indian finance ministry has recommended maintaining import duties
on some steel products until March 2018, a government document showed on
Wednesday, in a move to support the local steel industry and protect mills from
cheaper imports. 
     India to delay quality standards for auto-grade steel imports -sources
India is likely to delay the implementation of quality standards on auto-grade
steel imports, mainly from Japan and South Korea, after local carmakers sought
an exemption to avoid any disruption to production, two government officials
told Reuters. 
     India's IOC to raise diesel prices by 4.1 pct from Thursday
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will raise the price of diesel by 4.1 percent from
Thursday and up the price of gasoline by about 5.4 percent, reflecting changes
in global fuel prices, the company said in a statement. 
   
       
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     Fed holds steady, eyes two rate hikes this year
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that
moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to tighten
policy this year, with fresh projections showing policymakers expected two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in December.
 
     Japan Feb exports fall for 5th month, China sales up but worries remain
Japan's exports fell for the fifth month in a row in February, and although
shipments to China picked up worries remain that fragile overseas demand could
tip the world's third-largest economy into its fourth recession in five years.
 
     U.S. data points to firming economy, inflation
Underlying U.S. inflation increased more than expected in February as rents and
medical costs maintained their upward trend, which could keep the Federal
Reserve on course to gradually raise interest rates this year. 

    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,618.50, up 1.24 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and
indicated fewer rate increases this year, dampening demand for the greenback.
     Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, after the Federal
Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its policy meet yesterday and hinted at
fewer-than-expected rate hikes going ahead. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.55 pct-7.59 pct range today.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year on Wednesday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates untouched and signaled fewer rate hikes
in coming months. 
     Asian shares gained across the board and the dollar was on the defensive
after suffering substantial losses as risk appetite revived after the U.S.
Federal Reserve reduced the number of interest rate hikes expected this year.
 
     The dollar nursed losses in Asian trading after declining sharply
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to halve its outlook for interest
rate increases to two from four by the end of this year. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve, as expected, held interest rates steady while revising its outlook for
interest rate increases to just two by the end of the year. 
     Oil futures rose 2 percent in Asian trade, adding to strong gains in the
previous session after the world's biggest suppliers firmed up plans to meet to
discuss an output freeze. 
     Gold ticked lower as the market took a breather after rallying 2.5 percent
in the previous session following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut the
number of planned interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on the dollar. 
  
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.84/66.87    March 16         $93.2 mln      $105.77 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.75 pct       Month-to-date    $1.66 bln      -$315.14 mln
                                   Year-to-date     -$1.21 bln     -$1.41 bln 
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
    ($1 = 67.22 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
