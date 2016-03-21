FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, March 21
March 21, 2016 / 3:29 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, March 21

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at national photography awards event in
New Delhi. 
    
       
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Indian jewellers calls off strike; gold imports to rise
    
Indian jewellers called off a 19-day strike late on Saturday after government
assured they will not be "harassed" by the excise department in collecting a new
tax, the head of a trade body told Reuters. 

     India slashes interest rates for small saving schemes
    
The Indian government cut interest rates on Friday for term deposits offered to
millions of small savers to align them with market rates, which have come down
after rate cuts by the central bank last year. 

     COLUMN-India's thirst for gasoline helps spur global oil demand: Kemp
    
India's gasoline consumption is surging and has become one of the
fastest-growing components of global oil demand. With other parts of the global
economy struggling, continued growth in gasoline consumption in India, together
with the United States and China, has become one of the most important
indicators for global oil prices. 
    
     Indian airlines look to smaller planes in regional push
    
Indian airlines are in talks with ATR, Bombardier and Embraer to buy smaller
planes to fly to the country's booming second and third tier cities ahead of a
government drive to get more of the country connected by air. 

     Cisco to invest $100 mln in India's digital push
    
Cisco Systems Inc will invest over $100 million in India to support the
country's ambitious plan to connect thousands of its villages to the internet
and create jobs, Executive Chairman John Chambers said on Friday. 

     Mumbai temple to mobilise gold as India scrambles to cut imports
    
A 200-year-old Mumbai temple has said it will deposit a portion of its gold
hoard with a bank by the end of the month for recycling, responding to a
government campaign to monetise some of the country's thousands of tonnes of
privately owned stocks of gold and cut costly imports. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Obama cheered in Havana at start of historic visit to Cuba
    
President Barack Obama arrived to small but cheering crowds on Sunday at the
start of a historic visit to Cuba that opened a new chapter in U.S. engagement
with the island's Communist government after decades of hostility between the
former Cold War foes. 

     As China opens bad debt market, private equity firms step in
    
Foreign distressed debt managers are building a presence in China, undeterred by
an opaque legal system but equally encouraged by government steps to open up to
specialised players and reduce a mountain of corporate bad debt. 

     U.S. to offer China's ZTE "temporary relief" on export curbs - official
    
The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected this week to lift export curbs it
imposed on Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp for alleged
Iran sanctions violations. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,629.00, up 0.22 pct from its
previous close.

     The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the U.S. dollar,
tracking likely gains in local shares amid expectations of continued foreign
fund inflows after the Federal Reserve's dovish policy review last week.
    
     Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as states will borrow much
less than anticipated this week and after the government's April-September
borrowing calendar came along expected lines. The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.49 pct-7.55 pct range today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The S&P 500 closed positive for the year on Friday for the first time in
2016 as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish tone and a strengthening economic
outlook compelled investors to take on more risk. 
     Asian stocks took a step back after three consecutive weeks of gains as a
retreat in oil prices left investors in a ponderous mood about the health of the
global economy. 
     The dollar stayed on the defensive early, having extended its losses for a
third week in the wake of dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. 
     U.S. Treasuries prices rose for a fifth straight session on Friday, in
line with gains in European sovereign markets, as investors continued to snap up
U.S. government bonds with the expectation that the Federal Reserve will
undertake fewer rate increases this year. 
     Crude oil slid for a second session, falling further from last week's 2016
highs on concerns over a supply glut after the U.S rig count rose for the first
time since December. 
     Spot gold eased, but found support from a weaker dollar as the U.S. and
European central banks kept alive the prospect of cheaper capital for longer.
 
           
 MARKETS           CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.37/66.40  March 18         $258.1 mln    $17.74 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.72 pct     Month-to-date    $1.91 bln     -$93.51 mln
                                Year-to-date     -$964.04 mln  -$1.19 bln
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
