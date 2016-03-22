Morning News Call - India, March 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an oil and gas conclave in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Banking Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal and farm ministry officials meet bankers to discuss new crop insurance scheme in Mumbai. 1:30 pm: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan briefs media on consumer protection initiatives in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - EU WATCH with Aengus Collins, Lead Euro Zone analyst, Economist Intelligence Unit. With diplomatic tensions, financial strain and a possible Brexit, is the EU in crisis? Join us as we unpack this with EIU analyst Aengus Collins at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Apple's new iPhone faces challenge measuring up in China, India Apple Inc's new iPhone SE has first-rate features and a relatively low price tag, but its prospects in key markets like China and India may be limited by its diminutive size.  Indian court extends relief to pharma firms in drug ban case An Indian court restrained the government from enforcing a ban on hundreds of drugs for another week on Monday until it has heard petitions from drugmakers challenging the order, a lawyer representing some of the firms said.  Swing to modest surplus sets tone for India's balance of payments India's balance of payments swung to a surplus in October-December, marking a modest upturn in its financial position that analysts believe may prove resistant to global economic fragility.  India's Jindal brothers near $782 mln power plant deal-sources Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy is nearing a deal to buy a 1,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant from his brother's debt-laden firm, Jindal Steel & Power, for around $782 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.  India likely to extend wheat import tax beyond March - sources India is likely to extend a wheat import tax beyond March to shield its domestic farmers from cheap imports particularly as wheat from the new-season harvest will become available by the end of this month, government sources said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Obama presses Cuba's Castro on human rights during historic visit U.S. President Barack Obama pushed Cuba to improve human rights during his historic visit to the Communist-led island on Monday, publicly sparring with President Raul Castro who showed flashes of anger and hit back at U.S. "double standards".  Trump vows strong US ties with Israel, draws fire from Clinton Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Monday vowed an unbreakable U.S. alliance with Israel if he is elected president in November, seeking to clear up confusion over his repeated pledges to remain neutral in any peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.  U.N. North Korea sanctions lifted on four ships -U.S. official The U.N. Security Council agreed on Monday to a Chinese request to remove sanctions on four ships that had been blacklisted for ties to Pyongyang after China secured assurances the vessels would not use North Korean crews, a U.S. official said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,716.50, up 0.08 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating earlier-than-anticipated rate increases will likely temper expectations of inflows into local assets in a holiday-truncated week.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher in early trade as market sentiment remains positive ahead of the last state bond auction of this fiscal year amid strong expectations of a policy rate cut in April. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as investors searched for fresh catalysts and showed concerns about fully-extended share prices after a five-week rally.  Asian stocks slipped as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials clouded the monetary policy outlook less than a week after Fed Chair Janet Yellen had set out a more cautious path to interest rate increases this year.  The dollar held firm early, having extended its rebound for a second session after two Federal Reserve officials supported the case for a hike in interest rates sooner rather than later.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after two Federal Reserve officials made bullish comments on inflation, less than a week after the U.S. central bank was seen striking at dovish tone at its March meeting.  Oil prices rose in early Asian trade, adding to gains from the previous session after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time since January and as commodity prices broadly strengthened.  Spot gold steadied after falling for three days, but looked at risk of further weakness as the dollar edged up on comments by a Federal Reserve official that the next U.S. rate rise could come as soon as next month. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.53/66.56 March 21 $209.7 mln $125.66 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.69 pct Month-to-date $2.19 bln $32.15 mln Year-to-date -$680.72 mln -$1.06 bln