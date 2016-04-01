FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, April 1
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, April 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    Debt and FX markets shut as banks closed for FY accounts closing.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.    
  
            
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     UltraTech buys Jaiprakash cement plants in new $2.4 billion deal 
UltraTech Cement Ltd will buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants for 159
billion rupees including debt, the companies said in a revised deal unveiled on
Thursday. 
     Reserve Bank of India intervenes via state-run banks to curb rupee's rise
- traders 
India's central bank bought as much as $1 billion over Wednesday and Thursday to
prevent the rupee from strengthening too much after the currency hit three-month
highs as investors poured funds into emerging markets, two traders said.
 
     Britain says state takeover not the answer in steel crisis
Prime Minister David Cameron said there was no guarantee a buyer could be found
for Britain's biggest steel producer after Tata Steel announced it was pulling
out, and a state takeover was not the answer. 
     SBI sets lending rates under new rules
State Bank of India,the nation's top lender by assets, on Thursday set lending
rates under new rules that are aimed at improving tranmission of policy rate
cuts and also making bank loans more competitive. 
     Death toll in India flyover collapse rises to 23, with 90 rescued 
The death toll in the collapse of a flyover under construction in the Indian
city of Kolkata rose to 23 on Friday, after rescuers worked throughthe night
with cranes and jackhammers to clear huge slabs of steel and concrete.
 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     China March factory activity unexpectedly expands for 1st time in 9
months-official PMI
Activity in China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in March for
the first time in nine months, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to
hopes that downward pressure on the world's second-largest economy is
easing. 

     EXCLUSIVE-Anbang partner says Starwood bid was dropped to avoid long
battle
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co walked away from its planned $14 billion offer
for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to avoid a protracted bidding war,
one of the Chinese insurer's consortium partners said. 

     Japan March manufacturing activity contracts most in over 3 years-PMI
Japan's manufacturing activity contracted in March at the fastest pace in more
than three years as new export orders shrank sharply, a business survey showed
on Friday, adding to fears the world's third-largest economy is sliding back
into recession. 

    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street ended the first quarter with a whimper on Thursday after a
seven-week rally that rescued the S&P 500 from its worst start to a year since
2009. 
     Asian shares and the dollar both lost more ground as investors began the
new quarter in a cautious mood, with glimmers of life in China's economy offset
by a darkening mood in Japan. 
     The dollar licked its wounds after taking steep quarterly losses against
major rivals, as investors awaited the nonfarm payrolls report for the latest
reading on U.S. labour conditions and potential clues to the monetary policy
outlook. 
     U.S. Treasuries closed out their best quarter in 4-1/2 years on Thursday,
with prices rising on the day as fund managers added longer-dated debt
maturities to match expected month-end changes of benchmark indexes tracked by
their portfolios. 
     Oil futures eased in early Asian trade as oversupply and a strengthening
dollar weighed on sentiment, although data showing another fall in U.S. oil
output in January offered support. 
     Gold held steady above $1,230 an ounce, after posting its biggest
quarterly rise in nearly 30 years on waning expectations of U.S. rate hikes,
with investors waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls data for more cues. 
      
 MARKETS           CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.26/66.29  March 31         $612.4 mln   $264 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.73 pct     Month-to-date    $3.41 bln    $333.26 mln
                                Year-to-date     $534.01 mln  -$759.92 mln
 
       
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.25 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

