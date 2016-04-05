FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, April 5
April 5, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, April 5

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
     
    FACTORS TO WATCH
   10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at capital markets event organized by
IFC in New Delhi.
   11:00 am: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Power Minister Piyush Goyal
at Confederation of Indian Industry event in New Delhi.
   11:10 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefs media after monetary policy
announcement in Mumbai.
   2:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan holds teleconference with analysts in
Mumbai.
   4:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and
Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at launch of Stand Up India scheme in New
Delhi.
            
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Global funds drawn to India's record $120 billion sour debt
Global distressed asset buyers such as J.C. Flowers & Co and Apollo Global are
flocking to India, where banks have been ordered to clean up an estimated $120
billion of bad and troubled loans. 
    
     Blackstone takes control of Mphasis in up to $1.1 billion deal
Blackstone Group is buying a majority stake in Indian IT outsourcing services
provider Mphasis Ltd from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in an up to $1.1 billion
deal, in the U.S. asset manager's single-biggest investment in
India. 

     Adani considering buying SunEdison assets -sources
Adani Group is looking at buying the local assets of SunEdison Inc, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters, after the heavily indebted U.S. solar
power developer sought partners for its projects. 

     RBI's new mission: Getting lenders to pass on its rate cuts
RBI is embarking on an experiment to remove much of the discretion the country's
commercial banks have to set lending rates and force them to base borrowing
costs on prevailing market rates. 

     India sacks some foreign-funded consultants; health programmes may suffer
India is firing dozens of foreign-funded health experts working inside the
government, seen as part of a broader clampdown to reduce the influence of
non-government organisations on policy. 

     Australia's green groups keep heat on Adani after mine approval
Environmental campaigners say they hope two outstanding court cases can still
stop India's Adani Enterprises Ltd from developing a A$10 billion coal project,
even after it received a key state government approval. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Prosecutors open probes as world's wealthy deny 'Panama Papers' links
Governments across the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing
by the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of documents
from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up offshore
companies. 

     Trump makes late push for support on eve of Wisconsin primary
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump tried to put a difficult week
behind him and rally his supporters on Monday ahead of a crucial nominating
contest in Wisconsin, where he was in the unfamiliar position of
underdog. 

     BOJ's Kuroda, with eye on economy and markets, says ready to ease more
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed on Tuesday his readiness to
expand monetary policy still further, saying that market moves would be key
factors the central bank would examine in deciding when and how it might next
expand stimulus. 

        
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,734.50, down 0.66 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar,
tracking weakness in regional assets as an overnight slide in crude oil prices
hurt risk appetite.
      Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trade, as the Reserve
Bank of India is widely expected to cut its policy rate by at least 25 basis
points at a scheduled meeting later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.38 pct-7.43 pct range till the
policy decision.  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday, pulling back from a recent rally that
took them to new 2016 highs, as losses in commodity-related and industrial
shares offset gains in healthcare. 
     Asian shares and other riskier assets skidded, pressured by slumping crude
oil prices and mixed messages from Federal Reserve policymakers on the outlook
for U.S. interest rate rises. 
     The dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro on Tuesday, but was
firmer versus the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand currencies, which all
succumbed to weakness in commodity prices. 
     U.S. Treasury yields edged downon Monday, with benchmark yields hovering
near one-month lows as doubts about the durability of the U.S. economic
expansion supported views the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate
hikes. 
     oil prices fell in early Asian trading on signs of weakening gasoline
demand, long a pillar of support for struggling fuel markets, in both North
America and Asia. 
     Gold jumped following a two-day decline, as Asian stocks slid on weak oil
prices and mixed views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. 
       
 MARKETS           CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES   DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.11/66.14  April 4          $35.8 mln  $122.21 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.64 pct     Month-to-date    -          -
                                Year-to-date     -          -$637.71 mln
        
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.20 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
