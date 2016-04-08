Morning News Call - India, April 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and senior direct tax body officials at Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Banks Board Bureau holds first meeting to discuss banking sector issues in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider seventeen FDI proposals in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS  Liberty's Gupta says has resources to back UK steel ambitions Sanjeev Gupta, the boss of metals trader Liberty House Group who wants to buy Tata Steel Ltd's loss-making British operations, says he has the financial resources to match his ambitions.  Modi's rural income promise leaves Indian farmers, experts cold Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to need a big rise in economic growth and a run of good weather to have a chance of fulfilling his promise to double farmers' incomes by 2022.  Equitas Holdings sees strong demand for $327 million IPO Financial services firm Equitas Holdings Ltd attracted demand for more than 17 times the number of shares on sale in its initial public offering (IPO) of up to $327 million, amid strong interest from institutions for the biggest local IPO so far in 2016.  IPCA says Global Fund stops buying its anti-malarial drugs IPCA Laboratories Ltd said on Thursday that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, would no longer buy the company's anti-malarial treatments after a U.S. regulatory warning about quality lapses at its factories.  Tata's Jaguar Land Rover FY 2015-16 car sales rise 13 percent y/y Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors Ltd's luxury car unit, reported a 13 percent rise in car sales for the year ended march 31, helped by strong demand for its recently-launched Jaguar XE and XF sedans and Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV.  Fairfax in talks to invest about $300 million in India's Sanmar- sources Fairfax India Holdings Corp is close to acquiring a minority stake in privately-held Indian petrochemical company Sanmar Chemicals Group via a roughly $300 million investment in the company, according to two sources familiar with the matter.  India's traditional cigarette makers halt production over health warnings India's traditional cigarette industry, which makes hand-rolled smokes and employs more than 8 million people, shut down production on Thursday, saying it could not meet new government rules requiring them to print bigger health warnings on tobacco packets.  India expands natgas sales network to lure motorists, curb pollution India is expanding its network of fuel stations selling compressed natural gas to encourage motorists in the national capital to switch to the cleaner, cheaper fuel and curb emissions. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan faces trouble controlling damaging yen rises Japanese efforts to stem sharp increases in the yen could face increasing opposition from other major economies, making it even more difficult for premier Shinzo Abe's administration to reflate the world's third largest economy out of stagnation.  British PM Cameron admits he held stake in father's offshore trust British Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in a TV interview on Thursday that he once had a stake in his late father's offshore trust, which was revealed in the "Panama Papers" leak from a law firm.  Yellen, alongside Fed alum, says rate hikes on track The U.S. economy is on a solid course with some hints of inflation so the Federal Reserve is on track for further interest rate hikes, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in a defense of her decision to tighten policy late last year. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as oil prices slid and worries about the global economy resurfaced, dragging down the dollar against the yen and causing investors to flee riskier assets.  Asian shares extended losses to three-week lows after bank shares slumped globally, while the yen soared to a 17-month high against the dollar as investors unwound bets against the yen, calculating that any effort by Japan to drive down the yen would be vigorously opposed by other major economies.  The dollar firmed a little but languished close to 17-month lows against the yen, with the Japanese currency poised for weekly gains against its major counterparts despite verbal warnings from Japanese officials.  U.S. Treasury yields fell broadly on Thursday to their lowest levels since late February as declining oil prices and fears about slowing global economic growth underpinned bond prices.  Oil prices edged up, lifted by firm economic indicators from the United States and Germany which could support fuel demand, but analysts warned that crude markets were threatened by another downturn because of ongoing oversupply.  Gold held near a two-week high and was set to post its strongest week in five as the Federal Reserve's caution over raising U.S. interest rates and weakness in the dollar burnished the metal's appeal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.77/66.80 April 7 -$44.2 mln -$196.18 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date - $11.26 mln Year-to-date - -$748.66 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.68 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)