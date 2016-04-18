FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, April 18
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, April 18

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, April 19, as
markets will be closed for Mahavir Jayanti.)
    
    To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
                                                      
                                   
    
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at banking event in Mumbai.
   12:00 pm: Government to release March wholesale price inflation data in New
Delhi.
    
   GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton
   Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST  for a look at the week's
top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click
on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     In need of cash, India chases $117 billion in elusive back taxes
India's finance ministry is asking for regular progress reports from tax
collectors and has set a date for an amnesty to pay off arrears on undeclared
domestic assets, as the government intensifies efforts to meet its ambitious
deficit target. 
     After slow start to 2016, India Inc pins hopes on monsoon
India's top companies are expected to report their weakest pace of growth in two
years in the quarter to March, held back by drought and slack demand - a
slowdown analysts and companies expect to reverse with an 'above-normal' monsoon
in 2016. 
     Bankers steer clear of Tata Steel's UK sale
Britain's biggest steel business is such an unattractive prize that most major
investment banks are not even angling for the opportunity to advise potential
buyers on one of the year's highest profile deals. 
     ITC says to resume cigarette production amid health warning row
India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd said it would resume production at its
factories "consequent upon" a favourable court order, two weeks after it decided
to shutter its plants over the government's stringent new packaging
rules. 
     Jaitley says higher rainfall forecast could mean faster growth
India may grow at a faster pace this year if the latest predictions of higher
rainfall in the country this year hold up, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on
Wednesday. 
     Infosys posts better-than-expected 16 percent jump in 4th-qtr profit
India's second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd reported on Friday a
better-than-expected 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by new
client wins. 
     India threatens to revoke passport of embattled tycoon Mallya
India on Friday said it had suspended the diplomatic passport of embattled
tycoon and lawmaker Vijay Mallya, who left the country last month amid pressure
from lenders to repay about $1.4 billion in debt owed by his defunct Kingfisher
Airlines. 
     SunEdison in talks to sell Indian solar stakes to Fortum - sources
SunEdison Inc is in talks to sell minority stakes in its Indian solar projects
to Finland's Fortum, two sources said, as the U.S. firm seeks funds to finish
proposed plants in India amid concerns about its finances at home. 
     Advent, Baxter set to submit bids for India's Gland Pharma -source
Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based Baxter International are
among suitors preparing to submit separate bids to buy unlisted Indian drugmaker
Gland Pharma Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters. 
   
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food
The Japanese share market plunged more than 3 percent on Monday after a series
of earthquakes measuring up to 7.3 magnitude struck a southern manufacturing
hub, killing at least 42 people and forcing major companies to close
factories. 
     Brazil's Rousseff loses crucial impeachment vote in Congress
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff lost a decisive impeachment vote in the lower
house of Congress on Sunday and appeared almost certain to be forced from office
in a move that would end 13 years of leftist Workers' Party rule. 
     Saudi-Iran tensions scupper deal to freeze oil output
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart on Sunday
after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in despite calls on Riyadh to save
the agreement and help prop up crude prices. 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,894, down 0.47 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
weakness across Asian currencies and stock indices, as risk appetite thinned
after major oil producing nations failed to agree on an output freeze, renewing
pressure on crude prices.
     Indian sovereign bonds may edge lower, as investors will likely make way
for a fresh supply of high-yielding state government debt. Benign inflation and
predictions of above-normal monsoon rains will likely limit decline in bond
prices.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.41 pct-7.47 pct range. 

    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street dipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed on energy
shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major indexes still posted gains for
the week. 
     Tumbling crude oil futures dragged down Asian shares after producers'
weekend talks failed to agree a plan to curb the global supply glut, and Tokyo
shares dropped as investors assessed the impact of a devastating earthquake in
southwestern Japan. 
     Commodity currencies slumped early while the safe-haven yen soared after
global oil producers failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil prices
tumbling anew. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after disappointing consumer sentiment
and industrial output data combined with lower oil and stock prices and a weaker
dollar to stoke demand for government debt. 
     Oil prices tumbled 5 percent early after a meeting by major producers in
Qatar fell apart the day before, leaving the world awash with unwanted fuel.
 
     Gold rose as oil producers' failure to agree on an output freeze sent
crude prices and equities tumbling, stoking safe haven demand for bullion. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.48/66.51  April 13         $96.7 mln     $110.89 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.65 pct     Month-to-date    -             $273.59 mln
                                Year-to-date     -             -$486.33 mln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 = 66.64 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.