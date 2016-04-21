CORRECTED-Morning News Call - India, April 21

(Corrects date in headline to April 21, from April 20) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 10:35 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: BNP Paribas Chief Economist Emerging Markets & Asia -Ex-Japan Richard Iley at media roundtable in Mumbai. 12:15 pm: Ujjivan Financial Services press conference to announce its upcoming initial public offering in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: IndusInd Bank Chief Executive Romesh Sobti to brief media on quarterly earnings in Mumbai. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Won't be euphoric if India is fastest-growing large economy - RBI chief India should find ways to support higher economic growth on a sustainable basis and not fritter away gains as it did in the past, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.  Tata's Port Talbot management working on buyout plan Senior staff at Port Talbot, Britain's biggest steel works, are seeking to launch a management buyout plan with the support of staff, investors and the government to save the loss-making plant put up for sale by Tata Steel.  Wipro plans big bets on digital services to double revenue The new boss of Indian IT services firm Wipro Ltd is betting on digital and automation services to stem a decline in market share and double revenue over the next four years.  INTERVIEW-India calls on developed world to tax coal for climate fund Developed countries should raise taxes on coal production to help raise money for a $100 billion-a-year fund that is supposed to help poorer countries tackle climate change but are short of cash, India's environment minister said on Wednesday.  U.S. FDA warns India's Sri Krishna Pharma, citing drug-data manipulation Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals, a supplier of paracetamol and other drugs to more than 60 countries, has been warned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which cited manipulation of its test results at a plant.  INTERVIEW-Indian refiner BPCL to set up Singapore trading unit Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to become the first Indian state refiner to open a trading unit in Singapore to take advantage of new crude import rules to buy cheaper oil and get better terms from producers. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  VW to offer to buy back nearly 500,000 U.S. diesel cars - sources Volkswagen AG and U.S. officials have reached a framework deal under which the automaker would offer to buy back almost 500,000 diesel cars that used sophisticated software to evade U.S. emission rules, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.  Trump tightens grip on U.S. Republican nomination Front-runner Donald Trump showed signs of tightening his grip on the Republican U.S. presidential nomination on Wednesday when chief rival Ted Cruz acknowledged his own only hope of wresting control is a contested convention.  In riposte to Riyadh, Russia says ready to ramp up oil output Russia said on Wednesday it was prepared to push oil production to historic highs, just days after a global deal to freeze output levels collapsed and Saudi Arabia threatened to flood markets with more crude. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,965.00, up 0.38 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, as broad weakness in the euro ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting propped up the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade, as investors may sell notes tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended less than 2 percent short of a record-high close on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices added to optimism sparked by a raft of earnings reports.  Asian shares held near 5-1/2-month highs as oil prices rallied over 4 percent overnight thanks to a smaller than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories and abiding hopesthat producers may eventually agree ways to ease a global glut.  The euro remained on the defensive early, having made an about-face as investors adjusted positions in the lead up to a policy meeting by the European Central Bank.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday to three-week highs, as oil and stock prices gained, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds, and as new sales of corporate debt also weighed on the market.  Crude prices fell as concerns over a global glut took centre stage after Russia and Iran said they were ready to raise oil production further, while inventories in the United States climbed slightly.  Gold held overnight losses, while silver steadied below an 11-month top as the dollar firmed against the euro and equities inched higher. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.20/66.23 April 20 -$12.09 mln $16.01 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date $873.91 mln $310.49 mln Year-to-date $1.41 bln -$449.43 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.22 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)