Morning News Call - India, April 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATC 2:00 pm: Banks Board Bureau meets to discuss banking sector issues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan briefs media on GiveItUp campaign in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar at conference call post quarterly earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT - THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan at 1530 IST as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Vodafone invites banks to pitch for $2-2.5 billion Indian IPO - sources Vodafone Group has set the ball rolling for the long-awaited initial public offer of shares in its Indian subsidiary by inviting banks, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to make pitches to manage it, people with direct knowledge of the deal said.  Asian banks' bad debt pile highest since global financial crisis Bad debts at Asian banks have climbed to their highest since the global financial crisis and the trend will likely worsen as regional economies battle against China's slowdown and volatile oil and commodities prices, a Reuters data analysis shows.  UK ready to take stake in Tata's steel plants in rescue deal Britain could part-nationalise Tata's UK steel plants by taking a 25 percent equity stake, as part of a support package worth hundreds of millions of pounds designed to attract a buyer and save at least 10,000 jobs.  More than 100 feared dead in India heat wave More than 100 people are feared dead in India in an early-summer heat wave which forced schools to close and halted outdoor work like construction, government officials said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Google's parent Alphabet misses Wall Street view, hit by strong dollar Google's parent Alphabet Inc missed Wall Street targets for first-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday, driving shares of the Web search company down 6 percent in late trading on Thursday.  VW forges U.S. deal arising from diesel emissions scandal Volkswagen AG, driving to move beyond a scandal that has disrupted its global business and sullied its reputation, announced a sweeping U.S. deal on Thursday to buy back or potentially fix about a half million polluting diesel cars and set up environmental and consumer compensation funds.  Japan eyes double-barrelled stimulus to ease yen strains Japan looks increasingly likely to fire both fiscal and monetary barrels in the coming weeks to help recovery and arrest unwelcome gains in the yen, with direct currency intervention off the table after a cool reception from its U.S. ally. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,909.00, up 0.06 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as disappointing U.S. corporate earnings and an overnight slump in crude oil prices took a toll on regional sentiment.  Indian government bonds will likely open lower, as investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of a weekly auction of papers today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street suffered its first loss in four sessions on Thursday after a mixed bag of quarterly reports and a warning by Verizon Communications that a strike by workers would likely impact its bottom line.  Asian shares slid from a 5 1/2-month high as disappointing earnings from U.S. blue chip companies looked set to pour cold water on the rally that took off in March.  The euro steadied after a volatile overnight session following the European Central Bank meeting as markets were caught between the ECB's steady stance for now and expectations of further stimulus down the road.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to more than three-week highs on Thursday as oil prices held near recent highs, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and as high quality European government bond yields spiked.  Oil prices rose in Asian trade, setting crude futures on course for one of their biggest weekly gains this year, as sentiment has become more upbeat despite ongoing oversupply.  Gold slipped from a five-week high and silver traded below its 11-month peak as the dollar strengthened against the euro, but the metals were headed for weekly gains buoyed by a rally commodities. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.50/66.53 April 21 $121.1 mln -$28.92 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66pct Month-to-date $872.22 mln $281.57 mln Year-to-date $1.41 bln -$478.35 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.39 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)