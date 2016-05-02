FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, May 2
Hurricane Harvey
May 2, 2016 / 3:38 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, May 2

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
                                              
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: Government to release March infrastructure output data in New Delhi.
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Ambitious new bankruptcy code may take years to clean up India's debt mess
A long-awaited Indian bankruptcy code may soon win parliamentary approval, but
struggling creditors - above all state banks trying to recover $100 billion in
bad loans - shouldn't start celebrating just yet. 
     Owner of Indian airline IndiGo posts 53 percent rise in annual profit
InterGlobe Aviation, owner of Indian airline IndiGo, reported on Friday a 53
percent jump in full-year net profit to 19.9 billion rupees, helped by the rapid
growth of revenue at its budget carrier. 
     Uber v Ola: How fight for Indian taxi market ended up in court
A flurry of complaints from Uber drivers about an unusually high number of
cancelled bookings was the spark that ignited a bitter legal fight with Ola,
Uber's rival for dominance of India's $12 billion taxi market, according to
court documents and a source with direct knowledge of Uber's case. 
     ICICI Bank's dim view of bad loans drives quarterly profit to decade low
ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector lender, expects more loans made to
sectors like steel may sour, a belief that forced it to set aside a bigger sum
to cover any losses from them and drove its quarterly profit down to a decade
low. 
     National Stock Exchange nominates new chairman -sources
National Stock Exchange has nominated Ashok Chawla, the former head of the
Competition Commission of India, to become its new chairman, three sources close
to the matter told Reuters. 
     Indian court to try Naveen Jindal over alleged coal scam
An Indian court on Friday ordered businessman Naveen Jindal to face trial on
charges of criminal conspiracy over an alleged scam involving government
allocations of coalfields. 
     Vodafone picks BofA, Kotak, UBS, other banks for India IPO-sources
British telecoms operator Vodafone VOD.L has picked Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Kotak Investment Banking and UBS as joint global coordinators of its
Indian unit's IPO, people familiar with the matter said, kicking off its
long-awaited listing plan. 
     INTERVIEW-Labour chief warns Thyssenkrupp over steel merger talks
Thyssenkrupp's powerful labour chief warned its leaders not to go ahead with
steel merger talks without consulting its works council first, saying
steelworkers were ready to fight for their future. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Eyeing an Indiana victory, Trump says, 'It's over'
Front-runner Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will have essentially sealed
the Republican U.S. presidential nomination if he wins Tuesday's contest in
Indiana, where he holds a big lead over chief rival Ted Cruz. 
     Halliburton and Baker Hughes scrap $28 bln merger
Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co and smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc
announced the termination of their $28 billion merger deal on Sunday after
opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. 
     Japan final April manufacturing PMI hits lowest since Jan 2013 after
Kumamoto earthquake
Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in April at the fastest pace in more
than three years and output fell the most in two years, a final survey showed on
Monday, after earthquakes halted production in the southern manufacturing hub of
Kumamoto. 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,840, down 0.67 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
most of its Asian peers, as regional sentiment remained tepid after Bank of
Japan's decision to hold off on further monetary stimulus last week and as crude
prices came under renewed pressure.
     Indian sovereign bonds may fall, as investors will likely sell to benefit
after a rise in prices last week and a higher-than-estimated cutoff price at an
auction. A lack of fresh positive triggers will also likely weigh.The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42
pct-7.47 pct range.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks posted their largest weekly drop in more than two months on
Friday as earnings reports continued to weigh, but the S&P 500 and Dow managed
to close up for April after strong showings mid-month. 
     Asian shares fell in early trading, with Japan's Nikkei plunging after the
dollar notched a fresh 18-month low against the yen. 
     The yen touched a fresh 18-month high against the greenback early as its
biggest weekly gain in over seven years tested the patience of Japanese
officials concerned the rally will damage exports and the share market. 
     U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in choppy trading on Friday as poor
domestic data and a drop in U.S. stock prices overshadowed news of strong
quarterly growth in the euro zone in the first quarter, which had lifted German
and U.S. yields. 
     Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade as rising production in the Middle
East outweighed falling U.S. output and the recent slide in the dollar, which
has been supporting crude. 
     Gold traded near a 15-month peak as a tumble in the dollar and weakness in
global equities bolstered the metal close to $1,300 an ounce. 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.41/66.44  April 29         -$30.8 mln  $159.35 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.62pct      Month-to-date    $1.27 bln   $402.49 mln
                                Year-to-date     $1.80 bln   -$357.43 mln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 = 66.33 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
