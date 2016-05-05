Morning News Call - India, May 5

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha at Thomson Reuters South Asia risk summit in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS: Jonathan Barratt, Economist, CIO Ayers Alliance and Principal at Celsiuspro.com Is the tunaround in commodities here to stay, or are these moves just a bounce? Jonathan joins us at 1000 IST to talk oil, gold and metals, how he expects these commodities to perform and the key factors impacting markets in the future. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India eyes cleanup of bad debt mountain as wary state banks hesitate India is considering setting up an independent panel to help state-owned banks negotiate settlements with big businesses on bad loans, in order to shield bankers from a populist backlash they say is hobbling efforts to clean up their balance sheets.  Supreme Court tells tobacco industry packs must carry bigger warnings Supreme Court told tobacco companies on Wednesday they must adhere to a new federal rule requiring much larger health warnings on cigarette packs, in a major setback for the $11 billion industry that opposes the new policy.  India rejects Apple's plan to import used iPhones India has rejected a plan by Apple Inc to import used iPhones, government officials said on Wednesday, a blow to the U.S. tech giant that has been seeking to revive waning sales of its flagship smartphones.  Jindal Steel in advanced talks to sell more assets-CEO Jindal Steel and Power is in advanced talks with some resources firms to sell more steel and mining assets, its CEO told Reuters, adding the company hopes to close a $976 million power plant deal well before a mid-2018 deadline.  U.S. slaps preliminary duties on certain Indian steel pipes The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it would slap preliminary duties on imports of welded stainless pressure pipe from India after finding the goods were being dumped in the U.S. market at below market prices.  India to start 2016/17 sugar year with 21.3 percent lower stocks-minister India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to start the 2016/17 marketing year on Oct. 1 with 7 million tonnes in carry-forward stocks, down 21.3 percent from a year ago, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Australia clears AB Inbev's $100 bln SABMiller buyout plan Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, saying the deal would not adversely affect the domestic market.  Trump, lone survivor in Republican White House race, now must unify party Donald Trump on Wednesday became the last man standing in the race for the Republican U.S. presidential nomination and faced the challenge of repairing deep fissures in the party, as his sole remaining rival, John Kasich, ended his campaign.  Tesla puts pedal to the metal, 500,000 cars planned in 2018 Tesla Motors Inc said it was stepping up production plans for its upcoming Model 3 mass-market sedan and would build a total of 500,000 all-electric vehicles in 2018, two years ahead of schedule, but warned that spending will ramp up in tandem. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,730, up 0.08 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open flat to lower against the U.S. dollar, amid a lack of fresh cues as most regional markets remain closed for local holidays.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as some investors may cut positions in the absence of any major cues and ahead of a fresh supply of debt tomorrow.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.41 pct-7.46 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks declined for a second day on Wednesday, weighed down by tepid data on private sector U.S. jobs and a retreat in biotech shares.  Asian shares slipped for a seventh straight session as a mixed batch of U.S. economic data did nothing to assuage concerns about global growth and deflation, keeping sovereign bonds well supported.  The yen showed signs of fatigue early having taken a step back from recent peaks, while the greenback firmed broadly on some optimism the U.S. economy would bounce back after nearly stalling in the first quarter.  U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday after a spate of economic data offered no clear signal on the health of the U.S. economy or on how quickly the Federal Reserve may proceed with another interest rate increase.  Oil prices jumped in early trading as a huge wildfire in Canada disrupted its oil sands production, while escalating fighting in Libya threatened the North African nation's output.  Gold firmed after three days of losses on weaker global equities, but held below a 15-month peak as the dollar rebounded against the yen after a recent slump. 