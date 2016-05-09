Morning News Call - India, May 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click here To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian insurers plan to raise over $1 billion in two IPOs Two of India's leading private-sector insurers are looking to raise over $1 billion this financial year in the sector's first initial public offerings, as insurance companies rush to take advantage of a change in ownership rules.  India, Iran agree to clear $6.4 billion in oil payments via European banks - minister The central banks of India and Iran have reached an arrangement to use European banks to process pending oil payments to Tehran, India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters, unlocking $6.4 billion in stalled funds.  INTERVIEW-India to gradually move to gas-based economy - Minister India plans to shift to a gas-based economy by boosting domestic production and buying cheap liquefied natural gas as the world's third-biggest oil importer seeks to curb its greenhouse emissions, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China April exports, imports decline more than expected China's exports and imports fell more than expected in April, underlining weak demand at home and abroad and cooling hopes of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.  Australian PM calls July 2 poll amid economic slowdown, instability Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull fired the starting gun on Sunday on one of the longest election campaigns in Australia's history, against the backdrop of a flagging economy and heated debate over sensitive political issues like asylum seekers.  Trump changes tune on tax hikes for wealthy Americans U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday he was open to raising taxes on the rich, backing off his prior proposal to reduce taxes on all Americans and breaking with one of his party's core policies dating back to the 1990s. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,789, up 0.53 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official lifted the greenback despite weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.  Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trading, as investors may step up purchases after the Reserve Bank of India announced late Friday an open market purchase of notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.46 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses to close higher on Friday as investors viewed the day's jobs data as less disappointing than first thought.  Asian stocks were subdued early after a disappointing U.S. jobs report raised questions about the underlying strength of the world's biggest economy, while crude oil prices soared on supply woes stemming from wildfires in Canada.  The dollar got off to a calm start following a choppy end to last week, while disappointing trade figures out of China barely dented an already defensive Australian dollar.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after April's U.S. employment report showed signs of wage growth for American workers, an early sign that inflation may finally be strengthening, and a top Federal Reserve official said raising U.S. interest rates twice this year was still a possibility.  Oil prices jumped as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity, contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks.  Spot gold edged lower, but remained supported in the face of a firm dollar as investors bet a weaker U.S. payroll report would push out the timing of any rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.59/66.62 May 6 $4.16 mln $34.56 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date -$114.16 mln $29.72 mln Year-to-date $1.68 bln -$327.71 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.55 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengalur)