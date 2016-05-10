Morning News Call - India, May 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to speak at regional consultation workshop of ADB in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Marc Franklin, Portfolio Manager, Conning Asia Pacific Are the markets at the start of a new rally, or is this just a bounce in a bear market? Marc join us at 1000 IST to share his insights on what the future of this risk rally looks like post the Fed and BOJ. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Hindustan Unilever expects better volume growth in Q1 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest consumer goods firm, expects a sequential improvement in first-quarter volume growth, its chief financial officer said on Monday, after the firm's fourth-quarter results beat expectations.  Indians shun gold buys during key festival as prices, drought sting Indians bought a third less gold than last year during the annual Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Monday, industry officials estimate, as droughts have hit the earnings of millions of farmers and the metal's price rallied.  Tata Steel takes 7 potential bids for UK assets to next stage of sale process Tata Steel Europe said on Monday that seven expressions of interest for its British operations had been taken forward to the next stage of the sale process.  ITC resumes cigarette production with larger health warnings India's biggest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, said on Monday it had resumed production in phases, complying with new rules on pictorial warnings from the federal government.  Debt-heavy GMR sells power stake to Malaysian utility Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional, backed by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, will buy a 30 percent stake in the energy unit of indebted Indian infrastructure group GMR for $300 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.  GSPC in talks with ONGC on selling gas field stake Gujarat State Petroleum Corp said on Monday it is in talks with the country's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp on selling a stake in its gas block off the east coast, to revive the challenging deep water field. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump retreats on comments on raising taxes on the wealthy Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump backtracked on Monday on his remarks about raising taxes on wealthy Americans, saying the rich might simply get a smaller tax cut than he originally proposed.  China April consumer inflation less than expected, producer deflation eases China's consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in April, while a four-year slump in producer prices continued to show signs of moderating, easing strains on companies facing sluggish demand and high debt levels.  Officials encouraged by how much of Canada city spared by wildfire Canadian officials who got their first glimpse on Monday of the oil sands boomtown of Fort McMurray since a wildfire erupted said they were encouraged by how much of it escaped destruction, estimating almost 90 percent of its buildings were saved. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,876, down 0.36 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as comments from Japan's finance minister about a possible currency market intervention weighed on the yen, lifting the greenback.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trading ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's open market purchase of notes today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.41 pct-7.46 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended mixed on Monday after a rally in Allergan Plc and other healthcare companies offset a decline in energy shares.  Asian shares got off to a weak start, pressured by weaker crude oil prices, though Japanese shares got a tailwind as the dollar stood tall against the yen.  The yen nursed broad losses, beaten back from recent peaks following warnings by Japan that it was prepared to step in and weaken the currency.  Treasury yields fell on Monday as investors lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June, after a weaker-than-expected jobs report for April on Friday.  Oil prices fell early as Canadian wildfires that have knocked out over 1 million barrels worth of daily crude capacity moved away from production facilities, while brimming inventories and a strong U.S. dollar weighed on markets.  Gold steadied near a 1-1/2-week low, under pressure after suffering its steepest loss since March in the prior session as the dollar remained strong, curbing appetite for the precious metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.74/66.77 May 9 $33.6 mln $68.64 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.60 pct Month-to-date -$85.72 mln $98.36 mln Year-to-date $1.71 bln -$259.07 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.58 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)