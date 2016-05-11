FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, May 11
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, May 11

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
                                                    
                             
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
   11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
    
   TRADING INDIA FORUM- India's MF Industry with Manoj Nagpal, outlook Asia
Capital
SEBI's initiative to deepen the reach of MF's in India was applauded when they
were introduced around 2-1/2 year ago. While the metros, continue to lead in
investments, it is the non-metros that might hold potential for a country in
which less than 2% invest in the stock markets. We speak to Manoj Nagpal from
Outlook Asia Capital at 1100 IST on how MF's can be sold more effectively and
whether making management compensation public is really a right step in the long
run? To join the Trading India Forum, click on the link: here
    
   GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS AND MACROS with Bernd Broker, Global Head of FX,
Unicredit
Bernd joins us at 1200 IST to talk currencies, especially his outlook on the
dollar, which seems to be entering a technical bear phase. We'll also ask him if
he thinks Fed rate hike epectations have now moved to September, and how that'll
bode for currencies. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     JSW Steel bids for Tata UK assets - sources 
JSW Steel Ltd has bid for the British operations of Tata Steel Ltd, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed on Tuesday, prompting concerns
about its debt levels and putting pressure on its shares. 
     RBI governor says helicopter money no panacea
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday that he had doubts "helicopter
money", or free cash given directly to citizens to stimulate growth, would be
successful if adopted by developed world policymakers. 
     India Patent Office approves Gilead's hepatitis C drug patent
India has reversed course and granted approval to Gilead Sciences Inc's patent
for its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, marking a setback for patient groups who said
the move could stop affordable copies of the drug. 
     India to tax Mauritius investments for first time since 1983
India will start imposing capital gains tax on investments coming from Mauritius
starting next year, after the two countries agreed to amend a three-decade old
treaty that brought in billions of dollars in investment but was suspected of
abetting tax evasion. 
     RBI Governor: Need to increase EM coordination during crisis
Central banks across emerging market nations need to find ways to coordinate
strategies during times of crisis, Indian Central Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan
said on Tuesday. 
     India to launch auction of 67 small oil, gas fields on May 25
India will launch an auction of 67 discovered small oil and gas fields on May
25, the country's upstream regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said on
Tuesday. 

    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Clinton loses to Sanders in coal state of West Virginia
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton
on Tuesday in West Virginia's primary, winning over voters deeply skeptical
about the economy and signaling the difficulty Clinton may have in industrial
states in the general election. 
     Obama to visit Hiroshima, will not apologize for World War Two bombing
Barack Obama will become the first U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in Japan
later this month, but he will not apologize for the United States' dropping of
an atomic bomb on the city at the end of World War Two, the White House said on
Tuesday. 
     Brazil's Rousseff makes final survival bid as Senate poised to oust her
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff took her battle to survive impeachment to the
country's Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a last-ditch attempt to stay in office a
day before the Senate will likely vote to put her on trial for breaking budget
laws. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,815.50, down 1.31 pct from its
previous close.
    The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, as the
federal government's move to start imposing capital gains tax on investments
from Mauritius is expected to weigh on sentiment.
    Indian government bonds are likely to trade sideways in early session amid
lack of fresh cues. However, weakness in the rupee may hit appetite for notes.
The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in
a 7.41 pct-7.46 pct range.

    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, with a jump in oil and a
rally in Amazon.com helping propel the S&P 500 to its best day in two months.
 
     Asian stocks pulled away from eight-week lows, a day after solid corporate
earnings sparked a rally in global equities while the yen struggled amid
intervention warnings from Tokyo in the wake of the currency's rapid rise.
 
     The yen stayed on the defensive early, following two sessions of steep
declines after Japanese officials stepped up their warning about intervening to
weaken the currency. 
     The U.S. government saw strong demand for its $24 billion auction of
three-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $62 billion in coupon-bearing
debt supply this week. 
     Oil prices dipped as Canadian oil sand production was expected to
gradually ramp up following forced closures due to wildfires, and as record
crude inventories especially in the United States put pressure on markets. 
     Gold held not far off a two-week low early, pressured by a firmer dollar
and equities as robust corporate earnings reports lifted global stocks. 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.66/66.69  May 10           $49.3 mln    $5.99 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.61 pct     Month-to-date    -$41.28 mln  $104.35 mln
                                Year-to-date     $1.76 bln    -$253.08 mln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 = 66.67 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.