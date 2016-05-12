FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, May 12
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 3:35 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, May 12

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
                    
    
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   9:00 a.m: Department of Economic Affairs Additional Secretary and Farm
Secretary at an event in New Delhi.
   11:00 am: Parliament upper house session continues in New Delhi.
   5:30 pm: Government to release April consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.
   5:30 pm: Government to release March industrial output data in New Delhi.
   6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
    
   TRADING INDIA FORUM- IDFC Bank and Industry Asset quality with Sunil Kakkar,
CFO- IDFC Bank
Asset quality of banks has been a focal talking point and who better to speak
about it  then the CEO of India's youngest bank, IDFC. We speak to sunil at 1100
IST who was previously group CEO at IDFC and has worked at Max New York Life
Insurance. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
   
    GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS with Gavin Wendt, Founding Director &
Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife
With questions being raised on more Fed rate hikes this year, Gavin joins us at
1000 IST to talk where commodities could now be headed, especially his outlook
on gold, metals and crude. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     India to take on defaulters as parliament approves bankruptcy bill 
India's upper house of parliament passed a new bankruptcy code on Wednesday, as
the opposition swung behind measures to take tougher action against corporate
defaulters and help banks recover over $120 billion in troubled loans.
 
     Smuggling to avoid taxes to boost Indian gold imports to record -ANZ
India's gold imports could hit a record high this year amid widespread smuggling
to sidestep government levies on overseas shipments, Australia and New Zealand
Bank, Asia's biggest shipper of physical gold, said on Wednesday.  
        
     India's retail inflation tipped to snap easing trend in April 
India's headline inflation probably broke a recent slowing trendin April while
industrial output likely expanded at its fastest pace in five months in March,
reducing the odds of further interest rate cuts by the central bank next
month. 
     RBI to get rates panel in policy shift
India's upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that sets up a
panel to decide interest rates, bringing the central bank's policymaking process
in line with that of its major global counterparts. 
     India's bid to bring home tycoon Mallya rebuffed; to keep trying 
India has failed in its initial attempt to secure the return of debt-strapped
tycoon Vijay Mallya from Britain but New Delhi said on Wednesday it would
continue to seek his repatriation to face his creditors. 
    
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Brazil Senate debates impeachment trial as Rousseff's removal looms
The Supreme Court rebuffed a last-ditch bid by President Dilma Rousseff to halt
a vote in the Senate on Wednesday that is expected to put her on trial for
breaking budget laws and end 13 years of leftist rule in Latin America's biggest
country. 
     Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors confirm tie-up talks
Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp confirmed they are discussing a
possible capital tie-up, after sources said Nissan is in advanced talks to take
a roughly one-third stake in its scandal-hit rival. 
     Australian PM Turnbull named in Panama Papers, denies wrongdoing
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull denied any wrongdoing after being
been named in the Panama Papers as a former director of a British Virgin Islands
company set up to exploit a Siberian gold prospect. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,841.00, down 0.40 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, on
expectations of weaker local shares as regional equity markets declined amid
tepid risk appetite.
     Indian government bonds will likely be rangebound in early trading, as
investors may defer purchases ahead of the release of retail inflation data
later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely
to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.46 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday and the Dow Jones industrial average
suffered its worst day since February as feeble quarterly reports from Walt
Disney, Macy's and Fossil undermined confidence across the consumer sector. 
     Asian shares fell following a dismal day on Wall Street, while crude oil
futures gave back some of their overnight gains after jumping on an unexpected
fall in U.S. crude inventories. 
     The dollar struggled to hold its own after its rebound from a near
1-1/2-year low against a basket of currencies run out of steam, with doubts over
global growth prospects hobbling the U.S. currency. 
     Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the U.S. government saw strong
demand for its $23 billion auction of 10-year notes, the second sale of $62
billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. 
     Oil prices fell early, weighed by the gradual return of Canadian oil sands
production, reversing a sharp rise the previous day when the U.S. government
detailed an unexpected fall in crude inventories. 
     Gold retreated on Thursday after rising the most since late April the
session before as the dollar recovered some lost ground. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.58/66.61  May 11           -$54.4 mln  -$65.35 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.61 pct     Month-to-date    $16.18 mln  $39.00 mln
                                Year-to-date     $1.81 bln   -$318.43 mln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]

($1 = 66.56 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.