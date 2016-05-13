FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, May 13
May 13, 2016 / 3:35 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, May 13

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
                                 
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   11:00 am: Parliament's upper house session continues in New Delhi.
   4:15 pm: Union Bank of India press conference post quarterly earnings in
Mumbai.
   5:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
   5:30 pm: Bank of Baroda Chief Executive P.S. Jayakumar to address media post
January-March earnings in Mumbai.
    
   GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT - PRECIOUS METALS MARKETS with Georgette Boele, Co
ordinator FX & Precious Metals Strategy at ABN AMRO Group Economics
After the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar has helped lift gold to its key
technical levels, we discuss the outlook for the precious metals markets with
ABN AMRO's Coordinator of FX & Precious Metals Strategy Georgette Boele at 1430
IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEW
     Nestle India Q1 profit misses as Maggi fiasco continues to hit sales
Nestle India Ltd reported first-quarter net profit below analysts' estimates as
it struggles to regain market share of its once-popular Maggi noodles that were
temporarily banned last year over safety concerns. 
     MRPL says owes about $2.6 billion in oil dues to Iran
India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd currently owes about
$2.6 billion to Iran and wants to settle the dues as soon as a payment mechanism
is worked out, Managing Director H. Kumar said. 
     India's retail inflation snaps easing trend, interest rates seen on hold
India's headline inflation broke a recent slowing trendin April, reducing the
odds of further interest rate cuts next month by the central bank, even as
industrial output expanded at a much-slower-than expected pace in
March. 
     Good monsoon rains to spur Indian gold demand - WGC 
India's gold demand could rise as much as 10 percent in 2016, even after falling
39 percent in the first quarter, as good monsoon rainfall and a sustained rally
in gold prices boost buying, the World Gold Council said on
Thursday. 
     RBI plans to tighten rules for large corporate borrowers
Indian banks would have to make higher provisions for lending to large corporate
borrowers above a certain levelfrom next financial year, according to proposals
published by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday. 
     Sanofi recalls some batches of painkiller Combiflam in India
Sanofi is recalling some batches of its painkiller Combiflam in India after the
country's drugs regulator found the lots were substandard, the French
drugmaker's local unit said on Thursday. 
     India urges POSCO to use local raw material for auto steel plant 
New Delhi urged South Korean steelmaker POSCO last month to buy local raw
material for its automotive steel plant in western India, two government sources
said, trying to cut imports and boost domestic production of high-value
steel. 
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump on best behavior as he woos Republicans but differences remain
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went on a charm offensive on
Thursday to try to win the party establishment's support for his insurgent
candidacy, but top Republican Paul Ryan stopped short of endorsing
him. 
     Brazil's Temer calls for unity, confidence for Brazil recovery
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer called on his country to rally behind
his government of "national salvation," hours after the Senate voted to suspend
and put on trial his leftist predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, for breaking budget
laws. 
     Mexico widens tax evasion probe in wake of Panama Papers-documents
Mexico is widening a probe into tax evasion by requiring banks to hand over
names of local clients with transactions in tax havens, documents showed, weeks
after the "Panama Papers" cast a spotlight on how the world's rich and famous
stash their wealth. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,878.50, down 0.55 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
most of its Asian peers, as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official
underpinned broad greenback strength.
     Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, after the
nation's retail inflation grew at a faster-than-expected pace last month,
limiting room for the central bank to cut interest rates further.The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43
pct-7.47 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with gains in telecommunications and
consumer staples helping make up for a tumble in Apple to a two-year low. 
     Asian shares got off on the back foot, while the yen nursed losses as
traders wagered the Bank of Japan will add to its massive stimulus before too
long. 
     The dollar held to gains against the yen and euro, awaiting U.S. data
later in the day that could set the greenbacks tone. 
     U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday after a Federal Reserve official
said the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates if data confirms a
stronger jobs market and inflation outlook in the second quarter, noting that
markets are too pessimistic on the economy. 
     Oil prices dipped in early trading as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia
warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year. 
     Gold edged higher after losing more than 1 percent in the prior session,
but was on track for its biggest weekly decline since March as a firmer U.S.
dollar cut the metal's appeal. 
        
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.74/66.77  May 12           $3.62 mln    -$13.81 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.60 pct     Month-to-date    -$32.33 mln  $25.19 mln
                                Year-to-date     $1.77 bln    -$332.24 mln
    
   For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]

($1 = 66.62 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

