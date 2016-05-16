FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, May 16
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, May 16

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   12:00 pm: Government to release April wholesale price inflation data in New
Delhi.
   2:45 pm: Dena Bank Chairman Ashwani Kumar to brief media after earnings
release in Mumbai.
   
   TRADING INDIA FORUM- Monsoon 2015 with Jatin Singh, CEO- Skymet
Skymet had a brief trough last year after stellar performances in the preceding
3. This time, though both the IMD and Skymet seem to be on the same footing with
respect to the quantity and quality of rainfall, it's the timing that differs.
We speak to the CEO of Skymet at 1100 IST on the reason in differences of
opinion, learnings from 2015's debacle and whether El-nino has left us for good
(at least for the next half-decade). To join the conversation, click on the
link: here
    
   GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton
Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top
topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on
the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     India central banker says core inflation higher than desired 
India's core inflation remains a bit higher than policymakers would like, but
the economy's recovery should accelerate with a good monsoon, Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday. 
     Shanghai Fosun says it has made a non-binding bid for Gland Pharma
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it has made a non-binding proposal for
Gland Pharma Ltd, a move that would improve its drug manufacturing and research
and development capacity. 
     RBI allows more foreign stake in private sector bank
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed foreign banks higher shareholding in
private sector lenders in the country under exceptional situations as it tweaked
the guidelines, against the backdrop of norms on licensing of new
banks. 
     India approaches Halkbank to handle oil payment to Iran
India has approached Turkey's Halkbank to faciliate the payment of $6.5 billion
to Iran, which it owes for crude oil imports, Iran's Fars news agency quoted
India's ambassador to Tehran as saying on Saturday. 
     Rajan says taking steps to 'firewall' economy
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said extending the country's
external debt maturities, implementing sound policies, and building up foreign
exchange reserves were the best "firewall" to defend the country's
economy. 
     India regulator approves appointment of NSE chairman
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the appointment of Ashok
Chawla, the former head of the Competition Commission of India, as the new
chairman of the National Stock Exchange, a spokesman at the bourse said on
Friday. 
     Bank of Baroda sees lower bad loan additions this year 
Bank of Baroda expects far lower additions to its bad loans this fiscal year
than last year after reporting a second straight quarterly loss due to a surge
in provisions, India's second-biggest bank by assets said. 
     Union Bank of India Q4 net profit plunges 78 percent as bad loans rise
State-run Union Bank of India reported a 78 percent drop in its fourth-quarter
profit as it raised provisions for bad loans. 
     UCO Bank posts $257 million Q4 loss as bad loans surge
UCO Bank reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 17.15 billion rupees as its
provisions for bad loans surged. 
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Fiscal constraints mean BOJ likely to keep helicopter grounded
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda likes to keep markets guessing by saying
one thing and doing another, but, when it comes to ruling out "helicopter money"
to reanimate the economy, officials and close associates say he almost certainly
means it. 
     Why China's private sector needs a "high degree of attention"
Xia Xiaokang and Bruno Chen, who both run private-sector companies, are the sort
of businessmen that Chinese leaders are increasingly concerned about as economic
growth slows. 
     Hyundai raids Bentley to turbo-charge Genesis luxury drive
After poaching Bentley's design chief last year, Hyundai Motor Co is set to
announce it has also secured the services of the luxury marque's exterior
designer. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,818.50, down 0.15 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as a
clutch of disappointing economic data out of China over the weekend reinforced
concerns about a slowdown in Asia's largest economy. 
     Indian government bonds will likely fall after the nation's weather
department said the onset of monsoon could be delayed amid a
faster-than-expected pace of retail inflation last month, limiting room for the
central bank to cut interest rates further.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks fell on Friday as a decline in oil prices added to pressure
from consumer companies after gloomy quarterly reports from Nordstrom and J.C.
Penney overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data. 
     Buoyant Japanese stocks led Asian stocks to modest gains on Monday,
helping to offset some of the gloom from soft Chinese data, while the dollar
firmed against the euro and yen after receiving a boost from upbeat U.S.
indicators. 
     The yen was broadly firmer early after disappointing economic news out of
China shored up demand for the safe-haven currency. 
     The U.S. yield curve flattened to the lowest levels in two months on
Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose the most in a year in April,
suggesting the economy was regaining momentum after growth almost stalled in the
first quarter. 
     Oil prices jumped over after long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market
had ended almost two years of oversupply following global oil disruptions and
flipped to a deficit. 
     Gold rose for a second session, as slowing economic growth in China and
weakness in Asian stock markets lifted the safe haven appeal of the precious
metal. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.91/66.94  May 13           $223.3 mln   $9.59 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.60 pct     Month-to-date    -$24.63 mln  $34.78 mln
                                Year-to-date     $1.77 bln    -$322.65 mln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]

($1 = 66.77 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
