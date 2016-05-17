FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, May 17
May 17, 2016

Morning News Call - India, May 17

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
                                                      
    
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   10:00 am: RBI Chief General Manager S. Ganesh Kumar, Union Bank of India
Executive Director Rakesh Sethi and other bankers at Digital India summit in
Mumbai.
   7:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at marketplace lending summit event
organized by Mint in Mumbai.
    
   GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - LUXURY GOODS MARKETS with Scilla Huang Sun, Portfolio
Manager, GAM
Have luxury goods been on an upward climb? We look at investment trends in
watches, leather and jewellery with Dr Scilla Huang, GAM's Head of Equities and
Portfolio Manager of the JB Luxury Brands Fund at 1430 IST.To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     Apple's Cook to visit India this week, to meet Modi-sources 
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook will visit India this week and meet Prime
Minister Narendra Modi on the second leg of his Asian tour, two sources familiar
with the matter said, as the company seeks to revive sluggish iPhone
sales. 
     India's monsoon delay not to affect crop sowing -weather office
India's weather office said on Monday the late arrival of the monsoon will not
delay crop sowing and that rains are expected to make rapid progress after their
arrival around June 7. 
     Exit polls sees Narendra Modi winning key new state in mid-term boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party should win power this week in the
northeastern state of Assam for the first time, exit polls showed on Monday, but
trail regional groups in four other areas that have held polls. 
     Europe, China should consider relocating excess steel capacity to India -
exec 
European and Chinese steelmakers should consider relocating their excess
capacity to India where demand is still increasing, the chairman of Indian firm
Jindal Steel and Power said on Monday. 
    
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Warren Buffett's Berkshire takes $1 bln bite of Apple
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed a more than $1 billion stake in
Apple Inc in a rare foray into the technology sector, which Buffett has largely
shunned apart from a poorly performing investment in IBM. 
     After shoddy China economic data, Xi says to persevere with reform
China will push forward supply-side reform and increase the number of
middle-income earners, state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on
Monday, after economic data for April fuelled doubts about the economy's
health. 
     USDA to join U.S. panel reviewing ChemChina's Syngenta deal -sources
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the U.S. government panel
that is reviewing state-owned ChemChina's planned $43 billion acquisition of
Swiss seeds and pesticide maker Syngenta AG, people familiar with the matter
said on Monday. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,906.50, up 0.34 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar
amid a lack of major cues, but will likely gain later on expectations of
stronger local shares as steadying crude oil prices boost regional sentiment.
     Indian government bonds may fall, as demand will likely be muted after an
auction of unutilised limit for foreign investors in sovereign papers remained
partially subscribed.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026
is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street rallied sharply on Monday, juiced by a jump in Apple shares
and gains from energy stocks that were backed by stronger oil prices. 
     Asian shares recovered from two-month lows after a rebound in technology
giant Apple Corp and oil price gains boosted Wall Street. 
     The dollar firmed as a recovery in crude oil prices lifted equities and
U.S. Treasury yields, and lessened demand for the safe-haven yen. 
     Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs on Monday as a
surge in stocks and oil prices reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government
debt and U.S. economic data showed short-term inflation could be rising. 
     Crude oil futures held near six-month highs in early Asian trading as the
market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs
to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices. 
     Gold prices edged up, but the safe-haven metal's gains were limited by a
firmer dollar and as Asian shares recovered from two-month lows. 
       
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.87/66.90  May 16           -$11.95 mln  -$89.82 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.63 pct     Month-to-date    $215.25 mln  -$55.04 mln
                                Year-to-date     $2.01 bln    -$412.47 mln
    
    
