Morning News Call - India, May 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Chief General Manager S. Ganesh Kumar, Union Bank of India Executive Director Rakesh Sethi and other bankers at Digital India summit in Mumbai. 7:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at marketplace lending summit event organized by Mint in Mumbai. GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - LUXURY GOODS MARKETS with Scilla Huang Sun, Portfolio Manager, GAM Have luxury goods been on an upward climb? We look at investment trends in watches, leather and jewellery with Dr Scilla Huang, GAM's Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager of the JB Luxury Brands Fund at 1430 IST.To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Apple's Cook to visit India this week, to meet Modi-sources Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook will visit India this week and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second leg of his Asian tour, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the company seeks to revive sluggish iPhone sales.  India's monsoon delay not to affect crop sowing -weather office India's weather office said on Monday the late arrival of the monsoon will not delay crop sowing and that rains are expected to make rapid progress after their arrival around June 7.  Exit polls sees Narendra Modi winning key new state in mid-term boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party should win power this week in the northeastern state of Assam for the first time, exit polls showed on Monday, but trail regional groups in four other areas that have held polls.  Europe, China should consider relocating excess steel capacity to India - exec European and Chinese steelmakers should consider relocating their excess capacity to India where demand is still increasing, the chairman of Indian firm Jindal Steel and Power said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Warren Buffett's Berkshire takes $1 bln bite of Apple Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed a more than $1 billion stake in Apple Inc in a rare foray into the technology sector, which Buffett has largely shunned apart from a poorly performing investment in IBM.  After shoddy China economic data, Xi says to persevere with reform China will push forward supply-side reform and increase the number of middle-income earners, state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Monday, after economic data for April fuelled doubts about the economy's health.  USDA to join U.S. panel reviewing ChemChina's Syngenta deal -sources The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the U.S. government panel that is reviewing state-owned ChemChina's planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticide maker Syngenta AG, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,906.50, up 0.34 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar amid a lack of major cues, but will likely gain later on expectations of stronger local shares as steadying crude oil prices boost regional sentiment.  Indian government bonds may fall, as demand will likely be muted after an auction of unutilised limit for foreign investors in sovereign papers remained partially subscribed.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rallied sharply on Monday, juiced by a jump in Apple shares and gains from energy stocks that were backed by stronger oil prices.  Asian shares recovered from two-month lows after a rebound in technology giant Apple Corp and oil price gains boosted Wall Street.  The dollar firmed as a recovery in crude oil prices lifted equities and U.S. Treasury yields, and lessened demand for the safe-haven yen.  Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs on Monday as a surge in stocks and oil prices reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt and U.S. economic data showed short-term inflation could be rising.  Crude oil futures held near six-month highs in early Asian trading as the market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices.  Gold prices edged up, but the safe-haven metal's gains were limited by a firmer dollar and as Asian shares recovered from two-month lows. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.87/66.90 May 16 -$11.95 mln -$89.82 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.63 pct Month-to-date $215.25 mln -$55.04 mln Year-to-date $2.01 bln -$412.47 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.80 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)