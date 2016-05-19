Morning News Call - India, May 19

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu at Smart City investors conference in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Minister of State for Science, Technology and Earth Sciences Y.S. Chowdary at an event organized by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi. 11:30 am: ECGC (formerly Export Credit Guarantee Corp) briefs media on last FY results in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - GOLD FOCUS with Jordan Eliseo, Chief Economist, Australian Bullion Company Jordan joins us at 1000 IST to discuss if gold will continue to glitter in this new era of markets volatility, how the U.S. Fed's moves and policy divergence among other central banks might impact the yellow metal, and whether it will earn a favoured status in portfolios. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Punjab National Bank sees more pain after $802 million Q4 loss Punjab National Bank reported a $802 million quarterly net loss, the worst ever for a local bank due to a surge in provisions for sour debt, and said a clean-up of its bad loans was not over yet.  India eyes oil-for-drugs deal with Venezuela to recoup pharma cash Indian officials say they have proposed an oil-for-drugs barter plan with cash-strapped Venezuela to recoup millions of dollars in payments owed to some of India's largest pharmaceutical companies.  JSW Steel in talks with Sandur Manganese for long-term iron ore supply JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal, has started talks with Sandur Manganese about a long-term iron ore supply agreement, a company official said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed signals interest rate hike firmly on the table for June Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate increase in June, according to the minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting released on Wednesday.  Republican Trump identifies 11 potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees Presumptive Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled the names of 11 judges - eight men and three women, all white and all conservative - he would consider, if elected, to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.  Japan machinery orders points to spending slowdown Japan's core machinery orders rose more than expected in March but companies expect orders to decline in the current quarter as firms become increasingly cautious due to a rising yen and weakness in overseas economies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,836.00, down 0.51 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes underpinned expectations of a June rate increase, lifting demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds are poised to edge lower in early trade, tracking likely weakness in the rupee as minutes from the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting hinted at an interest rate hike in June.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed flat on Wednesday after a volatile session, supported by bank shares, as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting signaled a potential interest rate increase in the near term.  Asian stocks fell and the U.S. dollar stood tall as markets scrambled to factor in the possibility of another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve as early as June. Gold stumbled.  The dollar stood tall in early Asian trading, after racing to multi-week highs when the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting rekindled expectations for a June interest rate hike.  Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed most policymakers said an interest rate rise may be appropriate at its meeting in June.  Oil prices fell, pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia.  Gold was trading near a three-week low as the dollar stood tall after minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting showed the U.S. central bank could raise rates as soon as next month. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.15/67.18 May 18 -$37.4 mln -$192.18 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $220.59 mln -$500.10 mln Year-to-date $2.02 bln -$857.53 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.97 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)