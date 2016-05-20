FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, May 20
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 20, 2016 / 3:37 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, May 20

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   10:00 am: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai at CII Banking and Finance
summit in New Delhi.
   10:30 am: Exim Bank Chairman Yaduvendra Mathur at media conference to release
annual results in Mumbai.
   2:30 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 14 FDI
proposals in New Delhi.
   3:00 pm: IDBI Bank Chief Executive Kishor Kharat briefs media after quarterly
earnings in Mumbai.
   5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver annual day lecture
organized by Competition Commission of India in New Delhi.
   5:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at an event in Mumbai.
   5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
   GMF:LIVECHAT-THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan
Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the
coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     SpiceJet hopes to place aircraft order in 2-3 months 
SpiceJet Ltd hopes to place an order for more than 100 single-aisle planes in
the next two to three months, its chairman said, as the nation's fourth-biggest
airline by passenger market share reported a surge in quarterly
profit. 
     India tightens rules on offshore derivatives
India's capital market regulator on Thursday took steps to stop suspected
illegal money flowing into the country by making issuers of securities known as
offshore derivative instruments register their customers. 
     Lupin Q4 profit beats estimates as U.S. sales jump
Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a higher than expected
fourth-quarter profit helped mainly by sales of a new diabetes medicine it
launched in its largest market, the United States. 
     HSBC says to close 24 retail banking branches in India
HSBC Holdings Plc said it plans to close 24 branches in India after a strategic
review of its retail banking and wealth management business showed customers are
increasingly opting for digital banking services. 
     High food prices pose challenge to India's inflation target
Prices of many foodstuffs such as pulses, sugar, vegetables and poultry products
are set to surge in India in the next three months on thin supplies, which could
fuel inflation and give the central bank little room to cut rates, said
analysts. 
     Tata Comms to sell stake in data centre to ST Telemedia for $630 million
Tata Communications Ltd is selling a 74 percent stake in its data centre
business to Singapore-based ST Telemedia for about $630 million including debt,
the company said on Thursday. 
     India to revoke compulsory sugar export order-government sources 
India has decided to revoke an order that requires sugar mills to export excess
supplies, two government officials said on Thursday, after two consecutive
droughts look set to turn the country into a net importer next
season. 
     BP sells part of its stake in Castrol India 
Oil major BP Plc sold part of the stake its unit Castrol Ltd holds in Castrol
India Ltd, but said it would remain a majority shareholder in the company.
 
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean
An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared
from radar over the Mediterranean on Thursday in a crash that Egypt said may
have been caused by a terrorist attack. 
     Behind Japan's FX intervention threats, a calmer view of the yen
Publicly, Japanese policymakers have railed against the yen's rapid appreciation
to 18-month highs, putting investors on high alert against possible intervention
in currency markets. 
     Obama grapples with Vietnam arms ban, human rights on eve of trip
President Barack Obama is still grappling with a historic decision on whether to
lift the U.S. arms embargo on Vietnam just days before he travels there, the
White House said on Thursday, signaling that human rights concerns could be a
sticking point. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,795.50, up 0.19 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely extend losses against the U.S. dollar, as
hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations of an
early rate increase in the world's largest economy.
     Indian government bonds are poised to edge lower in early trading ahead of
a fresh supply of notes later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     The S&P 500 fell on Thursday to its lowest since March as Wall Street
became more worried that the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates as
early as June. 
     Asian shares edged up but were on track for a weekly loss, while the
dollar was poised for a winning week as comments from a key Federal Reserve
official led to increased betting on the Fed hiking interest rates as early as
next month. 
     The dollar held at its highest in nearly two months against a basket of
major currencies early, on track for a third week of gains as investors awaken
to the risk of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month. 
     U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as markets rebounded from
Wednesday's sell-off and priced down the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate
increase after evenhanded remarks from New York Fed President William Dudley.
 
     Oil prices rose in early trading as turmoil in Nigeria, shale bankruptcies
in the United States and crisis in Venezuela all contributed to tightening
supplies. 
     Gold steadied after two days of losses on Friday, but was on track for its
biggest weekly slide in eight weeks on the back of a firmer dollar and
indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could raise interest raise
rates as early as June. 
      
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.47/67.50  May 19           -$113.4 mln  -$107.33 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.65 pct     Month-to-date    $219.92 mln  -$607.43 mln
                                Year-to-date     $2.02 bln    -$964.86 mln
    
    
($1 = 67.36 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
