Morning News Call - India, May 25

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to preside on the launch of discovered small field bid round in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Union Bank media conference to launch new product in Mumbai. 12:45 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Bank of India sees better year ahead after Q4 loss Bank of India, the country's third largest state-run lender by assets, reported a fourth quarter loss, but hopes a gradual upturn in the economy will help to ease the burden of bad loans in its new financial year.  INTERVIEW-India's state banking troubleshooter says it's time for mergers Having bitten the bullet on bad loans, India's state-owned banks now need to merge into half a dozen well-capitalised institutions than can underwrite economic growth, the official overseeing the sector's overhaul said.  Cipla Q4 profit lags due to one-off charges in Europe, emerging markets Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 69 percent fall in its quarterly profit, well below analysts' forecasts, due to one-off costs related to its business in Europe and some emerging markets.  Indian regulator bars two companies from securities markets India's market regulator on Tuesday barred the country's largest edible oil importer, Ruchi Soya Industries, from dealing in the securities markets until a further investigation into potential insider trading violations in castor seed contracts earlier this year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Property loans, the glass chin of China banks China's top banks are lending more to homebuyers and developers than at any time since at least the global financial crisis, making them vulnerable to a property market downturn as prices overheat and real-estate firms struggle with a growing debt burden.  Yokohama days: how hard truths won Mitsubishi Motors a lifeline As Mitsubishi Motors acknowledged publicly last month that it cheated on fuel economy tests - its third scandal in two decades - its chief, Osamu Masuko, quietly called in on his counterpart at partner Nissan Motor's headquarters.  Singapore orders BSI bank unit shut as 1MDB probe widens Singapore closed down BSI's operations in the city-state, while Switzerland began criminal proceedings against the private bank, in the biggest international crackdown on financial entities dealing with a scandal-hit Malaysian government fund. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,831.00, up 0.97 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the U.S. currency, as local shares are expected to gain tracking regional indices, easing foreign fund outflow concerns.  Indian government bonds will likely open higher ahead of an open market purchase of notes by the central bank later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the Nasdaq had its strongest day in three months as investors made peace with the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon raise interest rates.  Asian shares jumped, taking cues from sharp gains in European and U.S. markets, while the dollar firmed as upbeat U.S. home sales supported the view that the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months.  The dollar stood near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies after robust U.S. housing data supported the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the near term.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday, with the two-year yield touching two-month highs, but prices bounced off session lows when robust demand at the $26 billion note auction offset pressure from a stock market rally and strong U.S. home sales data.  Oil futures pushed closer to $50 a barrel, with U.S. crude hitting its highest in over seven months after industry data suggested a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week.  Gold slipped to a seven-week low as expectations of an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the dollar to a near two-month high. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.64/67.67 May 24 -$120.6 mln -$157.93 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $162.55 mln -$900.43 mln Year-to-date $1.96 bln -$1.26 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.75 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)