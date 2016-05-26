Morning News Call - India, May 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS with Gavin Wendt, Founding Director & Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife With questions being raised on more Fed rate hikes this year, Gavin joins us at 1000 IST to talk where commodities could now be headed, especially his outlook on gold, metals and crude. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian banks still resisting rate cuts as liquidity row with RBI drags on RBI has stepped up fund injections in the two months since Governor Raghuram Rajan pledged to gradually erase a cash deficit in the financial system, but commercial banks say it is still not enough for them to sharply lower interest rates.  India's markets regulator to draft proposals on high frequency trading soon The head of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday it would increase monitoring of brokers and auditors and issue draft proposals for high frequency trading, laying out an ambitious agenda for itself in the year ahead.  Samsung Elec says launching iris-recognition tablets in India South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday that it is launching a new tablet device in India for government and enterprise use equipped with iris-recognition technology.  L&T looks at new markets, forecasts faster order growth Larsen & Toubro Ltd said it is bidding for projects in Far East and Africa to counter a slowdown in its key Middle East market, which has been hurt by lower oil prices, as the industrial group forecast faster sales growth. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan's Abe to take G7 leaders to shrine as economy tops summit agenda Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe was set to escort Group of Seven (G7) leaders to the Shinto religion's holiest site on Thursday before a summit covering topics from risks to the global economy to refugees and China's maritime assertiveness.  Takata hires Lazard, seeks cash infusion after air bag deaths Takata Corp confirmed on Wednesday it has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to lead a financial restructuring in an effort to resolve costs stemming from its recall of tens of millions of faulty air bags linked to at least 13 deaths and more than 100 injuries worldwide.  Trump fires his national political director -campaign sources U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has fired his national political director after six weeks on the job, campaign sources said on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,958.00, up 0.18 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, as traders squared off greenback positions on caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upcoming comments as they await cues on future rate increases.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors looking for fresh positive triggers have to contend with rising crude oil prices ahead of a fresh supply of sovereign papers tomorrow.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rose robustly for a second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and investors becoming more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month.  Brent crude oil rose above $50 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven months but Asian shares struggled to gain traction, with worries about U.S. interest rates and China's slowing economy keeping many investors on the sidelines.  The yen surged, taking some of the wind out of the sails of the recently buoyant dollar and leaving investors scrambling to cover positions.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday with short- and medium-dated yields hitting 10-week highs, prompted by a solid advance in Wall Street stock prices and traders booking profits on curve-related positions.  Brent oil futures climbed above $50 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven months, boosted after U.S. government figures showed a sharper-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks last week.  Gold inched higher early, but continued to linger near a seven-week low touched in the previous session as positive U.S. economic data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner rather than later. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.30/67.33 May 25 $73.5 mln -$39.21 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $44.18 mln -$939.64 mln Year-to-date $1.84 bln -$1.30 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.33 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)