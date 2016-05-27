FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
Morning News Call - India, May 27
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
May 27, 2016 / 3:26 AM / in a year

Morning News Call - India, May 27

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
   FACTORS TO WATCH
   3:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at post earnings
media conference in Kolkata.
   5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
   
   GMF:THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan
Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the
coming week at 1530 IST.To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     Britain plans steel pensions overhaul to ease sale of Tata assets
Britain's government said on Thursday it had started discussions on overhauling
the deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme, a major stumbling block for
potential buyers of Tata Steel's UK assets. 
     China slowdown poses threat to world economy, India cenbank chief says
RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, has warned that a "sharp" slowdown in China's
growth posed a threat to the global economy, highlighting possible impact from
the shadow banking system of its neighbour, the Reserve Bank of India
said. 
     ONGC sees higher output this year after profit beat 
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd said it expects output to rise this financial year
as it invests billions of dollars in ramping up production from its ageing
fields. 
     Jet Airways reports first annual profit since 2007
Jet Airways, India's second-biggest airline by passengers, reported an annual
profit on Thursday for the first time since 2007 and a year ahead of schedule
under its 2014 turnaround plan. 
   
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Obama to make history, stirs debate with Hiroshima visit
Barack Obama on Friday becomes the first sitting U.S. president to visit
Hiroshima, site of the world's first atomic bombing, a gesture Washington and
Tokyo hope will showcase their alliance and breathe life into stalled efforts to
abolish nuclear arms. 
     Japan consumer prices fall for 2nd month, add to pressure on BOJ
Japan's core consumer prices fell for the second straight month in April as weak
consumption discouraged firms from raising prices, stoking fears of deflation
and keeping the central bank under pressure to do more to hit its ambitious
inflation target. 
     Trump vows to undo Obama's climate agenda in appeal to oil sector
Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, promised on
Thursday to roll back some of America's most ambitious environmental policies,
actions that he said would revive the ailing U.S. oil and coal industries and
bolster national security. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,105.00, up 0.30 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking
most of its Asian peers, as caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's comments later today dampened demand for the greenback. 
     Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of
debt through a weekly auction later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street treaded water on Thursday following two days of strong gains
as advancing utilities offset declines in materials, banks and other cyclical
industries. 
     Asian stocks pulled ahead after patches of U.S. data continued to paint
the world's largest economy in a positive light, while the dollar was on the
defensive against its major peers. 
     The dollar stayed in consolidation mode early after its rally to two-month
highs ran out of steam with bulls looking for fresh guidance from the head of
the U.S. central bank. 
     U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as solid bidding at a $28 billion
seven-year note sale kindled bond demand, driving shorter-dated yields down from
10-week highs and upstaging data that supported the view of steady U.S. growth.
 
     Oil futures dipped further in early Asian trade, finding resistance at the
$50 a barrel mark as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered
crude output, adding to global oversupply. 
     Gold crawled higher early but stayed near seven-week lows and remained on
track for its biggest weekly decline in nine, with positive economic data
boosting expectations U.S. interest rates will rise in the next two
months. 
        
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.95/66.98  May 26           $86.7 mln    -$8.34 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.66 pct     Month-to-date    $119.73 mln  -$947.98 mln
                                Year-to-date     $1.92 bln    -$1.31 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 = 67.17 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
