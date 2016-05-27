Morning News Call - India, May 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at post earnings media conference in Kolkata. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF:THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST.To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Britain plans steel pensions overhaul to ease sale of Tata assets Britain's government said on Thursday it had started discussions on overhauling the deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme, a major stumbling block for potential buyers of Tata Steel's UK assets.  China slowdown poses threat to world economy, India cenbank chief says RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, has warned that a "sharp" slowdown in China's growth posed a threat to the global economy, highlighting possible impact from the shadow banking system of its neighbour, the Reserve Bank of India said.  ONGC sees higher output this year after profit beat Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd said it expects output to rise this financial year as it invests billions of dollars in ramping up production from its ageing fields.  Jet Airways reports first annual profit since 2007 Jet Airways, India's second-biggest airline by passengers, reported an annual profit on Thursday for the first time since 2007 and a year ahead of schedule under its 2014 turnaround plan. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Obama to make history, stirs debate with Hiroshima visit Barack Obama on Friday becomes the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, site of the world's first atomic bombing, a gesture Washington and Tokyo hope will showcase their alliance and breathe life into stalled efforts to abolish nuclear arms.  Japan consumer prices fall for 2nd month, add to pressure on BOJ Japan's core consumer prices fell for the second straight month in April as weak consumption discouraged firms from raising prices, stoking fears of deflation and keeping the central bank under pressure to do more to hit its ambitious inflation target.  Trump vows to undo Obama's climate agenda in appeal to oil sector Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, promised on Thursday to roll back some of America's most ambitious environmental policies, actions that he said would revive the ailing U.S. oil and coal industries and bolster national security. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,105.00, up 0.30 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments later today dampened demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of debt through a weekly auction later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street treaded water on Thursday following two days of strong gains as advancing utilities offset declines in materials, banks and other cyclical industries.  Asian stocks pulled ahead after patches of U.S. data continued to paint the world's largest economy in a positive light, while the dollar was on the defensive against its major peers.  The dollar stayed in consolidation mode early after its rally to two-month highs ran out of steam with bulls looking for fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central bank.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as solid bidding at a $28 billion seven-year note sale kindled bond demand, driving shorter-dated yields down from 10-week highs and upstaging data that supported the view of steady U.S. growth.  Oil futures dipped further in early Asian trade, finding resistance at the $50 a barrel mark as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply.  Gold crawled higher early but stayed near seven-week lows and remained on track for its biggest weekly decline in nine, with positive economic data boosting expectations U.S. interest rates will rise in the next two months. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.95/66.98 May 26 $86.7 mln -$8.34 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $119.73 mln -$947.98 mln Year-to-date $1.92 bln -$1.31 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.17 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)