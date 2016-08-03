Morning News Call - India, August 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board likely to meet in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. TRADING INDIA FORUM- India VC and PE Outlook with Arun Kumar,Director at Edge Strategic Advisory Ltd. While ShopClues co-founder Radhika Aggarwal says "This is the best time to start a business in India," Ben Mathias of Vertex Ventures opines that India is seeing a 1st wave of start-up mortalities. Where do VC's stand on this? We speak to Arun Kumar who is Director at Edge IB, a Mumbai based Boutique Investment Banking setup. Arun has been associated with leading Indian corporates like ILFS, Indbank Financial Services, Hinduja Group etc. Arun has also been on the Board of Fascel Ltd., the leading cellular operator in Gujarat which is now a part of the Vodafone Group. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT -EM FOCUS with Kaan Nazli, senior economist for Emerging Markets Debt at Neuberger Berman We take a look at the post-Brexit reaction in EM markets from Kaan Nazli, senior economist for Emerging Markets Debt at Neuberger Berman, and discuss the outlook for Turkey in wake of the recent coup attempt and round up of tens of thousands of the country's military and officials. INDIA TOP NEWS  India's biggest tax reform looms, many companies unprepared Throughout years of political gridlock, the risk that India might pass its biggest tax reform since independence appeared reassuringly remote for many businesses.  India to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some steel products An Indian government body has recommended provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of hot-rolled steel products, a government statement said, to reduce overseas purchases of the alloy and shield local mills.  India's oil minister favours lower cess for explorers India's oil minister favoured a proposal by explorers to cut a key levy linked to crude prices from the current 20 percent.  Lupin to buy 21 branded drugs from Japan's Shionogi Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 21 drugs from Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd for 15.4 billion yen, expanding its presence in its third-largest market.  Indian farmers cotton on to new seed, in blow to Monsanto In a tiny hamlet at the heart of the cotton belt in northern India, Ramandeep Mann planted Monsanto's genetically modified Bt cotton seed for over a decade, but that changed after a whitefly blight last year.  COLUMN-Gold rally's Achilles heel may be soft China, India demand: Russell There is little doubt that gold has had a stellar year so far, surging almost 28 percent, but there may be some areas of concern emerging that could act as a brake on further gains. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Republican rift widens as Trump declines to endorse Ryan, McCain U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions in his party by denying two leading figures, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator John McCain, support in their re-election bids.  Japan approves $130 billion fiscal steps as BOJ denies curbing stimulus Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved 13.5 trillion yen in fiscal measures even as the central bank fought market speculation that it is preparing to put the brakes on monetary stimulus for the world's third-biggest economy.  North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea- South Korea North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its western region into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,633, down 0.32 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking slight weakness in other Asian currencies, as a fall in crude oil prices and losses in global equities weighed on risk sentiment.  Indian sovereign bonds may open slightly higher, as state-run banks are expected to continue their buying on upbeat sentiment amid comfortable cash position and expectations that the country's parliament may soon approve a key tax reform bill.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.14 pct-7.19 pct band today.- NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with each of the major indexes notching their worst day in about a month as economic data and weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred concerns about growth.  Asian shares bowed lower while the yen lorded over a weakened U.S dollar as talk the Bank of Japan may retreat from its massive bond-buying campaign twigged a shakeout in debt markets globally.  The dollar struggled near 6-week lows against at basket of currencies, as expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike cooled.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus measures, dampening demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S. yields to their highest levels in more than a week.  Oil prices edged up early, supported by a weaker dollar, but U.S. crude futures remained below $40 per barrel and Brent was below $42 as ongoing fuel oversupply and stuttering economic growth weighed on markets.  Gold rose to a three-week high as European and U.S. shares fell and the dollar hit its lowest in over a month after last week's soft U.S. growth data dented expectations for a near-term interest rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.67/66.70 August 2 $80.4 mln -$225.39 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.23 pct Month-to-date $98.23 mln -$205.01 mln Year-to-date $4.74 bln -$1.30 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.73 Indian rupees)