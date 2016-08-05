FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, August 5
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, August 5

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to speak at a conference in New
Delhi.
    11:00 pm: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    1:30 pm: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to speak at an event in New
Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    
    GMF ASIA LIVCHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Marc Faber, Author, Investor and
    Publisher of Gloom, Boom & Doom Report
    Marc Faber joins us at 1330 IST to discuss commodities, central banks and
markets. His latest view is that investors should make gold worth a quarter of
their portfolios. In the past, Faber has also famously (and correctly) predicted
the rise of commodities, emerging markets and China. Last year, he also became a
supporter of cash holdings "for better buying opportunities after correction".
To join us for his latest predictions and insights,click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India eyes prompt GST launch, talk of 18 percent rate "premature"
    India should be able to implement a new Goods and Services Tax in April
2017, a senior finance ministry official said after parliament's upper house
passed a key enabling amendment to the constitution. 
     Suzlon to exit debt restructuring by March 2017 - Tanti
    Suzlon Energy Ltd hopes to exit a process of corporate debt restructuring by
March 2017, its chairman said, a turnaround for a company that four years ago
reeled under heavy debt after an ill-advised overseas expansion. 
     India extends steel floor prices for two months to curb cheap imports
    India extended a floor price for imports of steel products for a further two
months, as the government tries to protect the domestic steel industry from
cheap overseas shipments, especially from China. 
     INTERVIEW-StanChart sees further cuts to bad loan provisions in China,
    India
    Standard Chartered expects to further cut provisions for bad loans in its
key markets of China and India, and is also looking to lower exposure to the
heavy industry sector, the bank's Greater China and North Asia chief
said. 
     Russia's Mechel ups sales to China, starts supplies to India
    Russian coal and steel producer Mechel raised supplies of its coking coal
concentrate to China in the second quarter and started sales to India and
Vietnam, it said. 

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Amid campaign turmoil, Trump allies urge him to get back on track
    Supporters of Republican Donald Trump urged him to get back on message after
a week of dropping opinion poll numbers and a war of words with ranking
Republicans over his U.S. presidential campaign. 
     Obama defends Iran payment, says was not 'some nefarious deal'
    President Barack Obama strongly pushed back against criticism that the
administration's payment of $400 million in cash to Iran amounted to ransom in
exchange for the release of American prisoners. 
     Party time in Rio after rollercoaster run-up to the Games
    With a little bit of chaos and a last-minute sprint on preparations, Rio de
Janeiro was ready on Friday to revel in a moment seven years in the making: the
opening of the Olympic Games. 

    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,654.50, up 0.58 pct from previous
    close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, as regional
equities joined a global rally after the Bank of England announced a stimulus to
cushion the economy from the impact of Britain leaving the European Union.
     Indian sovereign bonds may open lower, as investors are likely to defer
purchases ahead of fresh supply of papers later today, while traders also remain
cautious before next week's monetary policy meet.The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.15 pct -7.19 pct band till
the auction result today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors kept to
the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report for July. 
     Asian shares joined a rise in global stock prices after the Bank of
England launched a potent post-Brexit stimulus campaign, but some caution before
a big U.S. jobs report limited gains. 
     The British pound licked its wounds, a day after the Bank of England not
only cut interest rates but also restarted its bond purchase programme to shore
up the economy, while the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. employment data.
 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with some short- and medium-term
issues hitting their lowest levels in more than three weeks, after the Bank of
England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and said it would buy
government bonds. 
     Oil prices eased, but remained well above this week's lows as traders
covered short positions after profiting from sharp declines since June. 
     Gold was little changed as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, due later in
the day, and the precious metal remained on course for a second straight weekly
gain. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.83/66.86  August 4         $83.6 mln    $70.84 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.24 pct     Month-to-date    $229.23 mln  -$236.87 mln
                                Year-to-date     $4.87 bln    -$1.33 bln
 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
$1 = 66.91 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.