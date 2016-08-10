Morning News Call - India, August 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Power Minister Piyush Goyal at conference on energy security for India in New Delhi. 9:45 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha at a seminar on ICT emerging technologies in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - OIL FOCUS with Ekpen Omonbude, Economist, The Commonwealth Even as crude oil continues to flirt with the $40-mark, concerns over a persistent overhang in supply and choppy demand remain. How will stuttering economic growth and Fed rate hike worries impact the dollar and in turn crude? Are more lows coming, or is this just a correction? Ekpen joins us at 1130 IST with his insights. To join the Global Markets Forum click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  RBI to tweak Indian banks' lending rules, Rajan laments slow policy transmission The Reserve Bank of India will soon tweak a lending rate mechanism that commercial lenders began using last April, Governor Raghuram Rajan said, adding that he took a dim view of banks' failure to lower lending rates by more after past reductions in the central bank's policy rates.  Rajan keeps India rates steady, ready to pass policy baton to panel Conducting his last policy review on Tuesday as head India's central bank, Raghuram Rajan kept key interest rates unchanged to cool inflation running near two year highs, while urging the government to form a panel for the next review in October.  Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank post Q1 loss as bad loans jump State-run Indian Overseas Bank, which has the highest bad loan ratio among the nation's lenders, reported a first-quarter net loss of 14.51 billion rupees with a further rise in its sour assets.  Lupin's Q1 profit boosted by lower tax rate Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, posted a 55 percent rise in its first-quarter profit but its shares fell as some analysts noted the jump was driven in part by a lower tax rate.  Hindustan Zinc to double silver output to catch solar wave Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of billionaire Anil Agarwal's mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, aims to double silver output in five years due to rising prices and increased demand from solar panel makers.  First isolate, then negotiate: How India's GST deal was done It took him more than two years, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally discovered the art of the deal. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump's remarks on gun rights, Clinton unleash torrent of criticism Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that gun rights activists could act to stop Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from nominating liberal U.S. Supreme Court justices, igniting yet another fire storm of criticism just as he sought to steer clear of controversy.  Japan core machinery orders point to capex recovery ahead Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in June in a sign that companies are gradually becoming more willing to increase capital expenditure.  EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam moves new rocket launchers into disputed S.China Sea - sources Vietnam has discreetly fortified several of its islands in the disputed South China Sea with new mobile rocket launchers capable of striking China's runways and military installations across the vital trade route, according to Western officials. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,722.50, up 0.18 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as weak U.S. economic data cast a shadow on the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate increase this year, dampening demand for the greenback.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the underlying sentiment remains positive after the central bank announced a fresh round of open market purchase of notes, while sounding optimistic about meeting the inflation target for March.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct - 7.15 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Nasdaq composite rose to a record high close on Tuesday while other major indexes hovered near their own recent all-time highs in a session with thin trading volume.  Asian shares held near one-year highs as investors pared expectations slightly for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase following weak U.S. productivity data, which drove the dollar and Treasury yields lower.  The dollar sagged against its peers after downbeat data sapped some of the momentum it had gained from last week's robust U.S. jobs report.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday after a weak report on U.S. productivity and a reverse auction in which the Bank of England failed to meet its long-dated bond purchasing target boosted the appetite for U.S. government debt.  Oil prices were stable, with a global supply overhang weighing on markets while talk of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping up prices lent crude some support despite being met with scepticism by analysts.  Gold rose, holding gains from the previous session as the dollar fell, with investors evaluating the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike after a weak U.S. productivity report. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.93/66.96 August 9 $21.6 mln $149.01 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.18 pct Month-to-date $559.99 mln $9.89 mln Year-to-date $5.20 bln -$1.08 bln