a year ago
Morning News Call - India, August 12
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, August 12

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, August 15 as markets
are closed for Independence Day.) 
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to make closing remarks at the launch
of former Governor D. Subbarao's book in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release July consumer price inflation data and June
industrial output data in New Delhi.
    
    ASIA LIVECHAT - SOUTH CHINA SEA VIEW with Dr. James Holmes,
Professor-Strategy & Policy, U.S. Naval War College
    With tensions already simmering in the South China Sea, a Reuters Exclusive
reports that Vietnam has moved new rocket launchers into the disputed terrain.
Is this a new round in the ongoing territorial conflict or just a logical
progression? We speak to Dr. James Homes,who is also senior fellow at the
University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, where he
served as Van Beuren Distinguished Visiting Fellow in 2016.To join the
conversation at 0900 IST,click on the link: here
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Bank of Baroda Q1 profit tumbles; sees recovery in Q4
    Bank of Baroda, India's second-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported
a 60 percent fall in first-quarter net profit and a rise in bad loans, and said
a recovery was still two quarters away. 
     Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla to spin off financial services in group
restructuring
    Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its subsidiaries
Grasim Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd through a stock swap and spin
off itsfinancial services business, it said. 
     Numaligarh Refinery plans $3 billion expansion to treble capacity
    India's Numaligarh Refinery Ltd plans a $3 billion expansion of its 60,000
barrels per day refinery in the northeastern state Assam, its managing director
P Padmanabhan said. 
     Indian gold demand to revive in H2 on surplus monsoon rains -WGC
    India's gold demand may rise in the second half of 2016 after falling to the
lowest in seven years in the first half as beneficial monsoon rains will spur
rural demand during the peak festive season, the World Gold Council
said. 
     BSE head sees tighter algo trading rules as boon for markets
    Proposals by India's main capital markets regulator to tighten rules on
algorithmic trading could help boost confidence in markets and won't hurt the
country's second biggest bourse, the head of Indian exchange operator BSE Ltd
told Reuters. 

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump calls Obama, Clinton Islamic State 'co-founders,' draws rebuke
    Republican Donald Trump called President Barack Obama and Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton the "co-founders" of Islamic State, ratcheting up his assertion
that they are responsible for the rise of the militant group and sparking
renewed criticism of his leadership ability. 
     EXCLUSIVE- Congressional leaders were briefed a year ago on hacking of
Democrats -sources
    U.S. intelligence officials told top congressional leaders a year ago that
Russian hackers were attacking the Democratic Party, three sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday, but the lawmakers were unable to tell the targets
about the hacking because the information was so secret. 
     Taking on Tesla: China's WM Motor sees mass market electric cars
    It remains more promise than product, but the electric vehicle sector is
drawing more talent from mainstream automakers which are reluctant to go full
tilt at the new technology. 
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,625.50, up 0.12% from its previous
close
     The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher
against the U.S. dollar, as gains in crude oil prices and a rally in global
stock markets propped up risk sentiment, offsetting the impact of a broadly
stronger greenback.
     Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as the underlying
sentiment remains upbeat on the central bank's assurance of liquidity provision,
while traders await the latest retail inflation print due after market hours
today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.06 pct - 7.09 pct band.

    GLOBAL MARKETS
     All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday for
the first time since 1999 as surging oil prices and strong earnings from
department stores Macy's and Kohl's buoyed investor sentiment. 
     Asian stocks rose slightly, taking a cue from Wall Street's records
overnight, before switching focus to a run of economic indicators from
China. 
     The dollar held firm, supported by comments from a Federal Reserve speaker
that suggested a U.S. interest rate increase this year is still a real
possibility as inflation pressures grow. 
     U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday as a top U.S. central bank official
said the Federal Reserve should raise the nation's overnight interest rates this
year and as oil prices jumped ahead of Friday's U.S. retail sales data. 
     Oil prices edged up, extending gains from the previous session on
expectations that exporters could at an upcoming meeting talk about ways to prop
up a market that continues to be dogged by a supply overhang. 
     Gold eased as the dollar rose, and the Dow and S&P 500 touched record
intraday highs, though uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy
prevented further losses for the metal. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES   DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.73/66.76  August 11        $91 mln    -$114.45 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.13 pct     Month-to-date    $683 mln   -$343.32 mln
                                Year-to-date     $5.33 bln  -$1.44 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]

($1 = 66.84 Indian rupees) 


 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)
 )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
