Morning News Call - India, August 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at FICCI-IBA annual banking conference in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release July wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai delivers a lecture at central vigilance commission event in New Delhi. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - LONG-TERM INVESTMENT OUTLOOK with Peter Westaway, chief economist for Europe, Vanguard Asset Management Join Peter at 1430 IST for a look at ultra long-term investment strategies as government bond yields continue to plummet.To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  State Bank of India Q1 net falls 32 percent, bad loans rise slightly State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, reported a 32 percent slide in quarterly net profit, although a rise in bad loans was smaller-than-expected.  India's July retail inflation stays above c.bank target Soaring food prices in July kept India's headline inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's near-term target, underscoring the challenge facing the next central bank governor  Finance Minister Jaitley says more money needed to fund pay rises Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers that he would need more money in the current fiscal year to cover the cost of big pay rises for 10 million state workers and pensioners.  Sun Pharma Q1 profit boosted by Gleevec generic Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by its exclusive launch of the first generic version of leukaemia drug Gleevec in the United States.  Cipla Q1 profit lags estimates; names new CEO Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as revenues in its home market were hit by government measures to cut drug prices.  India's top court gives diesel vehicles reprieve in Delhi India's Supreme Court handed a reprieve to the auto industry, ruling that new diesel vehicles can be allowed on the streets of the national capital as long as a 1 percent "green" tax is paid. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump promises to work with NATO to defeat Islamic State Republican Donald Trump said he would work closely with NATO allies to defeat Islamic State militants if he wins the White House, reversing an earlier threat that the United States might not meet its obligations to the Western military alliance.  Bank of Japan money target up for debate in policy review -sources The Bank of Japan's policy review could put up for debate its target for expanding base money through massive asset purchases, sources say, but the challenge would be to avoid spooking bond markets used to years of unprecedented buying.  EXCLUSIVE-Australia's Fortescue mines data for exploration permit advantage There's a reason Fortescue Metals Group has beaten rivals on at least 30 occasions in the last year in securing valuable mining exploration rights in Australia's iron ore-rich Pilbara region. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,707, down 0.11 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as traders await a clutch of U.S. economic data for further cues.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as retail inflation rose more than expected, dampening prospects of an early rate reduction by the nation's central bank.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct-7.13 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  All three major U.S. stock indexes ended at all-time highs on Monday, extending their record-setting climb of the past few weeks as the dollar's weakness boosted commodity-related shares.  Asian shares rose to one-year highs, extending their gains so far this year to almost 10 percent, helped by a jump in oil prices and investor expectations of continued easy monetary policy around the globe.  The dollar treaded water, caught in a narrow range ahead of a series of U.S. data releases later in the session, while sterling was on the defensive after downbeat U.K. data nudged it towards a 31-year low.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday, with benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows as hopes for more central bank stimulus overseas stoked demand for stocks and other risky assets, reducing demand for low-yielding government debt.  Oil prices edged away from 5-week highs, with traders cashing in on a 16-percent rally since early August that has largely been fuelled by talk of producers taking action to prop up the market.  Gold rose as the dollar edged lower as expectations dwindled that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rate this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.89/66.92 August 12 $180 mln $94.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date $778.86 mln -$248.82 mln Year-to-date $5.42 bln -$1.34 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.89 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)