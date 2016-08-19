FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, August 19
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, August 19

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
Arvind Panagariya to launch global innovation index report 2016 in New Delhi.
    4:00 pm: Niti Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant to launch Brookings
research paper on blueprint for three proposed smart cities in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.

    GMF - THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan
    Join Mike at 1530 IST, as he goes through the key macroeconomic and
political themes for the coming week. To join the Global Markets Forum,click on
the link: here
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Indian finmin: We'll let you know on RBI governor
    No decision has yet been reached to appoint India's next central bank
governor, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, 18 days before the incumbent is
due to stand down. 
     India to soon allow banks to pledge corp bonds to borrow from RBI
    India will soon allow banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral to
borrow funds from the central bank's overnight repo window, although with some
limitations, the country's capital market regulator said in a
report. 
     Olympics-Badminton-Sindhu raises Indian hopes of first gold
    Pusarla Sindhu sent Indian fans into a frenzy by blasting through Japan's
Nozomi Okuhara to reach the gold medal decider for the women's singles at the
Olympic badminton on Thursday. 
     INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-One small step for Karmakar could be a giant leap for
India
    With no more tears left to shed, a distraught Dipa Karmakar now wants to get
back into training so she can start working towards leaving a lasting legacy in
gymnastics. 
     Indian wrestler Yadav given four-year doping ban after WADA appeal
    Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav was handed a four-year doping ban after the
World Anti-Doping Agency won its appeal against his earlier
exoneration. 

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Short-sellers smell blood as Japan Inc wounded by accounting scandals
    Short-sellers who made their names and fortunes wiping billions off Chinese
and Southeast Asian companies are setting their sights on Japan after a series
of accounting scandals amplified concerns about weak corporate governance
there. 
     Australia's major banks face U.S. class action over rate rigging
    Australia's four biggest banks said they were among 17 global lenders being
sued by U.S. funds for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging, denying the
claims and pledging to contest the action. 
     U.S. says sorry as swimmers leave Brazil to jeers
    Two U.S. Olympic swimmers flew home from Brazil after a local crowd jeered
them, calling them "liars" and "fakes", and police accused them of fabricating a
story about being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Games. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,679.00, down 0.04 pct from
previous close
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar tracking weak
Asian currencies and shares, as the greenback recovered following hawkish
comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official.
     Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, ahead of fresh
supply of papers later today, while market keenly awaits the announcement of the
nation's new central bank governor. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct - 7.16 pct band.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks ended up slightly as Brent oil's rise above $50 a barrel
boosted energy shares and an upbeat outlook lifted Wal-Mart to a 14-month high.
 
     Asian stocks edged up as Wall Street benefited from buoyant crude oil
prices and expectations U.S. borrowing costs will remain at stimulatory levels
at least until year-end. 
     The dollar wallowed close to eight-week lows against the euro, poised for
weekly losses, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting revealed
central bank policymakers were in no hurry to hike rates. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to
raise interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent goal and
uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at home. 
     Oil prices rose for a sixth straight day, with Brent crude rising above
$50 for the first time in six weeks as the world's biggest producers prepared to
discuss a possible freeze in production levels. 
     Gold rose, buoyed by a weaker dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were divided over whether to raise
interest rates soon. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.81/66.84  August 18        $ 24.2 mln  $26.34 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.18 pct     Month-to-date    $ 1.09 bln  -$182.19 mln
                                Year-to-date     $ 5.73 bln  -$ 1.28 bln
 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
($1 = 66.81 Indian rupees)
 

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)
 )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.