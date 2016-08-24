Morning News Call - India, August 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at a banking conclave in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi. 11:30 am: S&P Global Ratings holds webcast to discuss outlook on Indian banking sector in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Junior Farm Minister S.S. Ahluwalia at an awards function in New Delhi. GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - MACRO FOCUS with Curtis S. Chin, Fellow, Milken Institute Curtis joins us at 1200 IST to talk about global macroeconomics and central bank policy expectations. He has served as the 15th U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, and has served in four U.S. Presidential administrations. He's also had a 20-year career with global communications giant Burson-Marsteller, and now serves as senior counsel as a member of the Advisory Board Dolma Development Fund/Dolma Impact Fund. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Idea Cellular denies report on merger talks with Vodafone India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier, Idea Cellular, strongly denied a news report on Tuesday that it was in exploratory talks about a merger with larger rival Vodafone India.  Illicit gold: India's smugglers shut out refiners, banks Indian gold refiners just months ago were ramping up capacity and struggling to secure enough ore from miners. Now, they are suspending operations as a surge in smuggled bullion wipes out wafer thin margins.  NSE names Citigroup, 3 others to manage IPO India's National Stock Exchange on Tuesday named four banks, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, to manage its planned initial public offering of shares next year.  Welspun India shares plummet again on contagion fears in cotton sheet dispute Welspun India's shares plunged 20 percent for a second day on Tuesday, as the fallout from Target Corp's decision to terminate business with the firm for passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton escalated. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump suggests potential softening in hardline position on immigration U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held out the possibility on Tuesday of a softening of his hardline position on illegal immigration, a move that could help move him to the political center but hurt him with his most ardent supporters.  North Korea fires submarine-launched ballistic missile towards Japan North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile that flew about 500 km towards Japan, a show of improving technological capability for the isolated country that has conducted a series of launches in defiance of UN sanctions.  Samsung Elec says Galaxy Note 7 demand beats supply Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said stronger-than-expected demand for the new Galaxy Note 7 is causing supply constraints globally, suggesting strong initial sales for the premium device. The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with most other Asian peers, as an upbeat U.S. housing data strengthened bets of a Federal Reserve rate increase this year.  Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed amid the absence of major triggers, even as underlying sentiment remained bearish after the inclusion of the benchmark paper in weekly auction and as Urjit Patel was named the next central bank chief. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.13 pct-7.18 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum.  Asian stocks consolidated a recent run of gains, helped by Wall Street's rise overnight, even as oil prices slid on trade data showing a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stocks.  The dollar edged up, moving off lows touched against the yen overnight, as markets looked to a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues on whether the Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates again.  The long-dated yield curve flattened to the lowest in one-and-a-half years as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will adopt a more hawkish tone in a speech on Friday.  Oil prices fell as an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks weighed on markets, along with concerns that Chinese crude demand could falter as Beijing clamps down on alleged tax evasion in the oil industry.  Gold was mostly unchanged as investors remained on the sidelines waiting for clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week on whether it will raise rates this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.12/67.15 August 24 -$28,290 -$85.44 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.21 pct Month-to-date $1.19 bln -$477.76 mln Year-to-date $5.83 bln -$1.57 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)