Morning News Call - India, August 24
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, August 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at a banking conclave in Mumbai.
    10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi. 
    11:30 am: S&P Global Ratings holds webcast to discuss outlook on Indian
banking sector in Mumbai. 
    3:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Junior Farm Minister S.S.
Ahluwalia at an awards function in New Delhi. 

    
    GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - MACRO FOCUS with Curtis S. Chin, Fellow, Milken
Institute
    Curtis joins us at 1200 IST to talk about global macroeconomics and central
bank policy expectations. He has served as the 15th U.S. Ambassador to the Asian
Development Bank, and has served in four U.S. Presidential administrations. He's
also had a 20-year career with global communications giant Burson-Marsteller,
and now serves as senior counsel as a member of the Advisory Board Dolma
Development Fund/Dolma Impact Fund. To join the conversation, click on the link:
here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Idea Cellular denies report on merger talks with Vodafone 
    India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier, Idea Cellular, strongly denied a news
report on Tuesday that it was in exploratory talks about a merger with larger
rival Vodafone India. 
     Illicit gold: India's smugglers shut out refiners, banks 
    Indian gold refiners just months ago were ramping up capacity and struggling
to secure enough ore from miners. Now, they are suspending operations as a surge
in smuggled bullion wipes out wafer thin margins. 
     NSE names Citigroup, 3 others to manage IPO 
    India's National Stock Exchange on Tuesday named four banks, including
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, to manage its planned initial public offering of
shares next year. 
     Welspun India shares plummet again on contagion fears in cotton sheet
dispute 
    Welspun India's shares plunged 20 percent for a second day on Tuesday, as
the fallout from Target Corp's decision to terminate business with the firm for
passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton escalated. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump suggests potential softening in hardline position on immigration 
    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held out the possibility
on Tuesday of a softening of his hardline position on illegal immigration, a
move that could help move him to the political center but hurt him with his most
ardent supporters. 
     North Korea fires submarine-launched ballistic missile towards Japan 
    North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile that flew about 500 km
towards Japan, a show of improving technological capability for the isolated
country that has conducted a series of launches in defiance of UN sanctions.
 
     Samsung Elec says Galaxy Note 7 demand beats supply 
    Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said stronger-than-expected demand for
the new Galaxy Note 7 is causing supply constraints globally, suggesting strong
initial sales for the premium device. 
        
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,631.00, down 0.26 pct from
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with
most other Asian peers, as an upbeat U.S. housing data strengthened bets of a
Federal Reserve rate increase this year. 
     Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed amid the absence
of major triggers, even as underlying sentiment remained bearish after the
inclusion of the benchmark paper in weekly auction and as Urjit Patel was named
the next central bank chief. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing
in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.13 pct-7.18 pct band. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped
buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided
more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum. 
     Asian stocks consolidated a recent run of gains, helped by Wall Street's
rise overnight, even as oil prices slid on trade data showing a surprise
build-up in U.S. crude stocks. 
     The dollar edged up, moving off lows touched against the yen overnight, as
markets looked to a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
for clues on whether the Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates again.
 
     The long-dated yield curve flattened to the lowest in one-and-a-half years
as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will adopt a
more hawkish tone in a speech on Friday. 
     Oil prices fell as an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks weighed on
markets, along with concerns that Chinese crude demand could falter as Beijing
clamps down on alleged tax evasion in the oil industry. 
     Gold was mostly unchanged as investors remained on the sidelines waiting
for clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week on whether it will raise
rates this year. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES   DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.12/67.15  August 24        -$28,290   -$85.44 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.21 pct     Month-to-date    $1.19 bln  -$477.76 mln
                                Year-to-date     $5.83 bln  -$1.57 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 67.06 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
