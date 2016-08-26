FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, August 26
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 3:45 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, August 26

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    7:00 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to speak at Foreign Exchange Dealers
Association of India annual day in Mumbai.
    
    GMF-ASIA LIVECHAT-GLOBAL MACROS with Megan Greene, MD and Chief Economist,
Manulife Asset Management
    World equity markets are in a dizzying rally while bond yields continue to
hit lower lows. How long before one of them gives up? And how does this stack up
with a hawkish Fed, a stuttering China and a soon-running-out-of-ammunition BOJ?
Megan Greene will share her views with us at 1300 IST. To join the conversation,
click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Welspun faces new probe from Bed Bath
    U.S. retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said it ordered an external audit of
textiles from Welspun India, putting more pressure on the embattled Indian
bedding and towel maker that has seen nearly half its market value wiped out
this week. 
     France, India play down security risk of leaked submarine data
    France and India on Thursday played down the security risk posed by leaked
data on French-designed submarines that a source told Reuters was probably
stolen by a French former employee and that has raised concerns over a $38
billion contract with Australia. 
     Vodafone India to delay IPO filing until towards end-2016
    Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit is likely to delay filing the draft
prospectus for its up to $3 billion initial public offering until towards the
end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday. 
     GM mustard clears hurdle in India but more remain
    A government panel has cleared commercial use of what would be India's first
genetically modified food crop, but politicians still have to give final
approvals amid wide-spread public opposition. 
     India cbank to allow banks to offer corp bonds as collateral for repo
    India's central bank said on Thursday it would seek legal changes to enable
banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral when borrowing funds from its
overnight repo window. 
     China expresses concern about Indian missiles on border
    China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that it hoped India could put more
efforts into regional peace and stability rather than the opposite, in response
to Indian plans to put advanced cruise missiles along the disputed border with
China. 
     Top U.S. diplomat Kerry to visit India, Bangladesh
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit India and Bangladesh next week
to discuss closer cooperation with Dhaka on global issues and co-chair strategic
and commercial talks in New Delhi, the State Department said on
Wednesday. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     As central bankers gather, some at Fed make interest rate rise case
    As central bankers converge on this mountain resort Thursday for an annual
conference on monetary policy, a couple of top Federal Reserve officials took
the chance to renew a push for interest-rate hikes, citing improvement in
employment and inflation. 
     Japan July consumer prices post biggest annual fall in 3 years
    Japan's core consumer prices fell for a fifth straight month and marked the
biggest annual drop in more than three years in July, government data showed,
keeping the central bank under pressure to expand an already massive stimulus
programme. 
     Clinton, Trump clash over who is best for U.S. minorities
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump on
Thursday of fueling America's "radical fringe" with racist rhetoric, even as her
Republican rival sought to soften his image with an appeal to
minorities. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,659.00, up 0.20 pct from previous
close
     The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar,
tracking lackluster trade in regional currencies, as investors remain cautious
ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later today.
     Indian government bonds will likely open slightly higher after the
nation's central bank unveiled a slew of steps, including liquidity measures for
thinly-traded papers and easier trading norms for foreign portfolio investors.
The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in
a 7.10 pct-7.15 pct band
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in
healthcare and consumer names, while financials advanced slightly after two more
Federal Reserve officials pushed the case for a rate hike. 
     Caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the
annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, limited movements
across global markets. 
     The dollar remained on tenterhooks on Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's highly anticipated speech later in the session that some
believe could provide clarity on whether U.S. interest rates are headed higher
this year. 
     U.S. Treasury yields ended higher on Thursday after the government saw
reduced demand for a sale of new seven-year notes, ahead of a highly anticipated
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday. 
     Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday after the Saudi energy
minister tempered expectations of strong market intervention by producers during
talks next month. 
     Gold held steady early on Friday after hitting four-week lows in the
previous session when the dollar slipped ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen that will be closely watched for clues on U.S. interest rate
policy. 
 PNDF spot         67.00/67.03  August 25      -$55.53 mln  -$65.32 bln
 10-yr bond yield  7.15 pct     Month-to-date  $1.18 bln    -$356.41 mln
                                Year-to-date   $5.83 bln    $1.45 bln
 
    
($1 = 67.05 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)

