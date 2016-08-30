Morning News Call - India, August 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to deliver keynote address on C-DOT foundation day in New Delhi. 10:35 am: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan at risk management conference in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 12 FDI proposals in New Delhi. 4:35 pm: State Bank of India Managing Director Praveen Gupta at risk summit in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT-CHINA FOCUS with Allan Von Mehren, Chief Analyst and China Economist, Danske Bank China specialist Allan will join us to discuss global economic developments with focus on emerging and developing markets at 1200 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India cenbank says focused on bringing inflation down to 4 pct India's central bank said on Monday its focus remains on bringing down consumer inflation to 4 percent, while managing cash conditions and cleaning up the banking sector of soured assets would be its other priorities.  India's growth pace likely slowed in April-Jun India's economic growth likely lost some momentum in the April-June quarter on cutbacks in domestic and global demand, a Reuters poll showed. U.S., India sign military logistics agreement  The United States and India signed an agreement on Monday governing the use ofeach other's land, air and naval bases for repair and resupply, a step toward building defense ties as they seek to counter the growing maritime assertiveness of China. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan household spending falls less than expected, jobless rate hits 21-yr low Japanese household spending fell less than expected in July and the jobless rate hit a two-decade low, offering some hope for policy makers battling to pull the world's third-largest economy out of stagnation.  In Asia, Obama faces trade pact test amid U.S. opposition When President Barack Obama travels to Asia next week, he will try to reassure leaders in the region that he still has the clout to deliver U.S. approval for the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership, even though the two candidates vying to succeed him and a congressional leader have said the 12-nation trade deal should not move forward.  Chinese-owned Zhongwang USA enters U.S. aluminum market with Aleris buy Zhongwang USA, backed by Chinese aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, said on Monday it would buy U.S. aluminum company Aleris in a bet by the billionaire that the nascent U.S. automotive aluminum sector will be the industry's next big growth market. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,684.00, up 0.33 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open unchanged to slightly higher against the dollar, tracking gains in regional stock indices, as investors remain circumspect about the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate increase as early as September.  Indian government bonds will likely open higher after the Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by announcing it would auction a new 10-year paper this week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.07 pct-7.13 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Financial and commodity-sector stocks led the S&P 500 higher in a low-volume session on Monday after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight month, pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic growth.  Asian shares bounced as doubts the Federal Reserve really would hike rates as soon as September undermined the dollar, while investors continued to count on more policy stimulus elsewhere in the world.  The dollar took a breather, as investors waited to see if U.S. employment data later this week would reinforce U.S. Federal Reserve official's recent hawkish messages.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday as foreign investors swooped in and bought Treasuries following a market selloff Friday that took yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their highest since Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union in late June.  Oil futures edged up as the U.S. dollar erased earlier gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze continued to drag on prices.  Gold held steady as bargain hunters swooped in after the metal fell to near five-week lows, while investors wait to see how U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later this week will play into the timing of any rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.08/67.11 August 29 $42.77 mln $2.68 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.14 pct Month-to-date $1.18 bln -$252.03 mln Year-to-date $5.83 bln -$1.35 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.17 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)