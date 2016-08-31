Morning News Call - India, August 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. 5:00 pm: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai at D&B awards event in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release July infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release April-June GDP data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT-MACRO OUTLOOK with Elwin de Groot, Senior Market Economist, Rabobank We take a look at the main macro economic themes shaping financial markets at 1430 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's economy seen losing steam in June quarter India will release data later on Wednesday that is expected to show economic growth slowed in the June quarter, and despite having one of the world's fastest growth rates it means millions of unemployed Indians will face an even longer queue for a job.  India's Tata Motors aims to turn around domestic business by 2019 India's Tata Motors is overhauling its domestic supply chain, product portfolio and organisational structure as part of a three-year turnaround strategy, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.  More than a million Indian workers to go on strike on Friday More than a million Indian workers in banking, telecoms and other sectors will go on strike on Friday, seeking higher wages and to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's labour reforms and a plan to close some loss-making firms.  India may auction diamond mine abandoned by Rio Tinto India will auction a diamond project that global miner Rio Tinto is abandoning, or allocate it to a state firm, the mines secretary said on Tuesday, adding that the government would move fast to tap the resource.  Indian climbers banned from Nepal over fake Everest photos Nepal on Tuesday banned an Indian couple from mountain climbing in the country for 10 years after they tried to fake a successful ascent of Mount Everest with digitally altered photographs, officials said.  U.S. says will look into India's visa concerns U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said on Tuesday she would look into India's concerns over a hike in visa fee for professionals.  India's PayTM parent One97 says MediaTek to invest $60 mln Taiwan's largest chip designer MediaTek is investing $60 million in India's One97 Communications, valuing the payment services and e-commerce firm at about $5 billion, the Indian company said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan factory output flat in July, weak demand clouds outlook Growth in Japan's industrial output ground to a halt in July after June's gains, underscoring the fragility of factory activity and the continuing challenge to policymakers grappling with a stalling economy.  EU hits Apple with 13 billion euro Irish tax demand The European Commission ordered Apple Inc AAPL.O to pay Ireland unpaid taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) on Tuesday as it ruled the firm had received illegal state aid.  SWIFT discloses more cyber thefts, pressures banks on security SWIFT, the global financial messaging system, on Tuesday disclosed new hacking attacks on its member banks as it pressured them to comply with security procedures instituted after February's high-profile $81 million heist at Bangladesh Bank. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,798.00, down 0.05 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as positive U.S. economic data bolstered expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate increase, lifting demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely open higher, as investors may add positions amid hopes the new 10-year paper to be auctioned by the central bank this week may be priced below a 7 pct coupon.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct-7.13 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Apple Inc was the largest weight on U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday after antitrust regulators ordered the company to pay about $14.5 billion in back taxes to the Irish government, but gains in bank shares partly offset the decline.  Asian shares eased following modest losses on Wall Street, but were still on track for a monthly rise as investors waited to see if upcoming job data could prod the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates as soon as September. MKTS/GLOB]  The dollar hovered near a three-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data enhanced expectations of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve.  U.S. Treasury prices were little moved on Tuesday with investors holding their positions after comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer that put a spotlight on Friday's non-farm payrolls report.  Crude oil futures fell as the U.S. dollar held around three-week highs and industry stocks data indicated a build in U.S. crude inventories.  Gold held near two-month lows hit in the previous session, with the dollar firm after upbeat U.S. data and as investors waited for nonfarm payroll numbers later this week for clues on the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.12/67.15 August 30 $58.27 mln $26.11 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $1.27 bln -$225.92 mln Year-to-date $5.91 bln -$1.32 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.02 Indian rupees)