Morning News Call - India, September 1

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: National Institution for Transforming India Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at FICCI organized annual convention on retail in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event organized by Indian Banks Association in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to attend interactive session on Income Declaration Scheme and Gold Monetisation Scheme in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at India-Africa health sciences meet. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter India's economic growth hit a 15-month low between April and June, putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target further out of reach and making it tougher for him to create millions of new jobs for a burgeoning workforce.  Sony Pictures to buy sports channels from India's Zee for $385 mln India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its sports broadcasting business to Sony Pictures Networks for $385 million, as it rejigs its media content delivery businesses.  India's RBL Bank surges on market debut after $182 mln IPO RBL Bank Ltd stock gained as much as 35.8 percent on its market debut on Wednesday, the first listing by an Indian bank in six years, as investors bet on growth in a country where around half the population has no access to banking services.  From big oil to big data: inside Indian tycoon Ambani's $20 bln start-up At the vast open-plan headquarters of Indian telecoms start-up Jio, billionaire oil tycoon Mukesh Ambani stands in short sleeves beneath a digital tracker that logs every new subscriber to his service.The ambitious Jio project could make Reliance the most comprehensive provider of telecom and internet services across India - and give it unprecedented access to the country's untapped 'big data': how millions eat, shop and have fun.  Thirteen Indians among Zika infected people in Singapore -source Thirteen Indian citizens are among those infected in an outbreak of the Zika virus in Singapore, according to a person at the Indian High Commission in the city-state.  India's watchdog fines cement companies $944 mln for price fixing The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a 63.2 billion rupee ($944 million) fine on 10 cement companies and a trade body for price fixing, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said a statement.  India accords residency status to foreign investors India approved a plan on Wednesday to allow foreign investors to settle, emulating a policy in countries such as the United States and Singapore to woo investment from abroad.  Kerry meets Modi as monsoon chaos challenges India's "smart" future U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry experienced some of the challenges that lie in the way of India's economic rise, as monsoon floods in New Delhi became a talking point at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China factory activity unexpectedly expands in August-official PMI Activity in China's manufacturing sector picked up unexpectedly in August but gains were modest, an official survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is steadying but still sluggish.[nL3N1BB3KJ  Samsung warns of more Galaxy Note delays amid battery explosion claims Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said on Wednesday shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone are being delayed as the firm conducts additional quality control testing for the premium device.  Mexico contradicts Trump on paying for border wall, clouding visit Donald Trump told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday he would build a border wall to keep illegal migrants out if he wins the U.S. presidency, but Pena Nieto held fast to his position that Mexico would not pay for it. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,844, little changed from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open flat to lower against the dollar, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies, as positive U.S. private jobs data fuelled expectations of a strong nonfarm payrolls report.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as a slower pace of economic expansion has triggered speculation the nation's central bank may reduce borrowing costs to support growth. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct-7.13 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, as energy shares tracked oil prices lower, and the S&P posted a loss for August, the first negative month for the benchmark index since February.  Asian shares dipped after lower crude oil prices dented Wall Street, as markets waited to see if U.S. employment data could put the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates.  The dollar wavered against the yen and euro, its advance put on hold ahead of the closely-watched U.S. non-farm jobs report on Friday which is expected to shape the market's near-term interest rate expectations.  The dollar wavered against the yen and euro, its advance put on hold ahead of the closely-watched U.S. non-farm jobs report on Friday which is expected to shape the market's near-term interest rate expectations.  Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were little moved on Wednesday but notched their largest monthly gain in more than a year as strong U.S. data and limited volatility reduced the appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.  Oil prices rose in early Asian trade, rebounding on a weaker U.S. dollar after falling around 3 percent or more in the previous session following a surprisingly large build in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.97/67.00 August 31 - -$146.36 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $1.33 bln -$372.28 mln Year-to-date $5.97 bln -$1.47 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.96 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)