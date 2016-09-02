Morning News Call - India, September 2

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BSE conference on education in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Praveen Garg at BSE-Indian Clearing Corporation Limited conference to launch Foreign Portfolio Investors handbook 'Easing Access to India in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT-EM FOCUS: Robert Abad, Founder, EM+Brace. Robert will chat with us about investment in emerging markets in today's uncertain global macro environment at 0900 IST. Robert is an emerging markets specialist and has 25 years of experience in portfolio, risk and product management on both the buy- and sell-side as well as start-up business development. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's richest man unveils telecoms venture with free calls, cut-price data India's Reliance Industries unveiled its Jio telecom network on Thursday, touting free calls and rock-bottom data prices that sent shares of established telecom players into a nosedive on fears of an all-out price war.  Jobs elusive as India clings to fastest-growing economy tag It's been two years since India emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, but the rapid expansion has done little to improve the lot of Ashok Kumar. Data out on Wednesday showed India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 percent in the quarter to June, a 15-month low. That is faster than other major economies, but not fast enough to create enough new jobs to absorb all the one million people who join the workforce every month.  INTERVIEW-TEN Sports deal to make Sony major cricket broadcaster The $385 million acquisition of TEN Sports is set to make Sony Pictures a major cricket broadcaster in Asia as it seeks to expand its Twenty20-dominated portfolio.  Indian wheat supplies tight, may boost low global prices Wheat traders and industry representatives in India expect the country to step up international purchases significantly over the coming months, providing a potential boost to global prices languishing near 10-year lows.  With backing from states, India moves closer to single customs union India moved a step closer on Thursday towards becoming a single customs union after a constitutional amendment secured the approval of half of its state legislatures.  L&T Technology Services IPO to open Sept. 12 An initial public offering of shares in India's L&T Technology Services, which sources say aims to raise as much as $134 million, will open for subscription on Sept. 12, according to a filing by parent Larsen & Toubro on Thursday.  India to impose sugar stock limit on mills to check hoarding India will impose a limit on the amount of sugar that mills can hold at the end of September and October, the food minister said on Thursday, as the government tries to keep prices under check ahead of key festivals when demand rises.  E.ON's Uniper forms joint venture to tap Indian power market Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business German utility E.ON is planning to spin off and list this month, is setting up a joint venture in India to offer services including the operation and maintenance of power stations. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Singapore Zika cases top 150; China steps up arrivals checks China intensified its checks on people and goods arriving from Singapore on Thursday, as an outbreak of the Zika virus in the small city-state was confirmed to have spread to at least one person in neighboring Malaysia.  Samsung Electronics considering Galaxy Note 7 recall: source Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering a recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices amid reports that some of the premium phones are catching fire due to battery problems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.  Rocket explodes on launch pad in blow to Elon Musk's SpaceX An explosion destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX and its cargo during preparations for a routine test firing at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday, two days before it had been due to blast off and place a satellite in orbit. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,795, down 0.31 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, as disappointing U.S. manufacturing activity data hurt demand for the greenback ahead of a key monthly employment report.  Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, as investors may defer purchases ahead of a fresh supply of notes, which includes a new 10-year paper. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct-7.14 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  US Stocks were flat on Thursday, with gains in the tech sector offseting sluggish factory activity data and lower oil prices, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key payrolls report on Friday  The potential for a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls number later in day - and with it an elevated chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike soon - kept Asian financial markets nervously marking time.  The dollar was on the back foot after taking a tumble following a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing in August, casting some doubts on the strength of U.S. economic growth ahead of the closely-watched employment data due later in the day.  U.S. Treasury yields were little moved on Thursday after weak U.S. manufacturing data contrasted with strong overseas manufacturing numbers and U.S. jobless claims data that beat expectations as investors tried to position ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farms payrolls report.  Crude prices rose after losses of more than 3 percent a day earlier, with investors treading cautiously ahead of key U.S. employment data that will help gauge the health of the world's largest economy and oil consumer.  Gold held steady early after falling to its lowest in over two months the session before, with weak U.S. manufacturing data raising doubts on the economy's strength ahead of closely-watched nonfarm payroll numbers. 