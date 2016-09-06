Morning News Call - India, September 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - BREXIT IMPACT ON REGULATION AND RECALLS with Farzad Henareh, European VP, Stericycle Recalls may become far more complicated for businesses with potentially more risk for UK consumers in the wake of Brexit, according Stericycle ExpertSOLUTIONS, the global leader in automotive and product recall solutions. Farzad will discuss Stericycle's concerns about the great uncertainty over surveillance of faulty and harmful products at 1430 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Low-key Patel takes over as India central bank governor with pressing matters As Urjit Patel begins a three-year term as Reserve Bank of India Governor one task among many requires his immediate attention: working with the government to name members of a new monetary policy committee to set interest rates.  Ford shelves compact car programme for emerging markets, setback for India Ford Motor has shelved plans to produce a new compact car family designed mainly for emerging markets like India and China, industry sources said, reflecting disappointing sales of mainstream models in the world's fastest growing car markets.  As Rajan departs, India's cenbank opens door to Islamic finance India's central bank has proposed working with the government to introduce interest-free banking to tackle financial exclusion for religious reasons, potentially opening Islamic finance to the largest Muslim minority population in the world.  Tata applies to set aside DoCoMo court order on asset claims Tata Sons said on Monday it had made an application to set aside an order obtained by NTT DoCoMo from a London court that would allow the Japanese company to lay claim to Tata's overseas assets to settle a dispute over Tata Teleservices.  India to replace some pellet guns with chilli-filled shells in Kashmir Indian security forces will use shells full of a chilli compound as an alternative to shotgun pellets, to control crowds in Kashmir, the interior minister said on Monday, after widespread use of the weapons wounded thousands and inflamed public anger.  INTERVIEW-India soon to make GM mustard stance public, develop more varieties The Indian government will soon make public its stance on allowing the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard - what could be its first transgenic food crop - and "ideology" will not influence the decision, a minister said.  Pope proclaims "dispenser of mercy" Mother Teresa a saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, was declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis on Sunday, fast-tracked to canonisation just 19 years after her death.  India shelves plan to expand French submarine order after data breach India is unlikely to give French naval contractor DCNS a proposed order for three new submarines, in addition to the six it is already building in the country, following the leak of secret data about its capabilities, Indian defence officials said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Saudi Arabia, Russia sign oil pact, may limit output in future Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Monday to cooperate in world oil markets, saying they will not act immediately but could limit output in the future, sending prices higher on hopes the two top oil producers would work together to tackle a global glut.  G20 promises to coordinate on economy, but little in way of concrete steps Leaders from the world's top economies broadly agreed at a summit in China on Monday to coordinate macroeconomic policies, but few concrete proposals emerged to meet growing challenges to globalisation and free trade.  Obama cancels meeting with Philippines' Duterte after insult President Barack Obama canceled what would have been his first meeting with Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, after Duterte described Obama in vulgar terms, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,907.00, little changed from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report pushed back expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate increase.  Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report diminished expectations of a near-term rate increase in the world's largest economy.The benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 may trade in a band of 7.10 pct-7.14 pct. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as a weaker-than-expected payrolls report tamped down expectations for a September rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although hawkish comments from another Fed official kept expectations for one this year intact.  Asian shares edged up but were mostly in a holding pattern after Monday's U.S. holiday, as investors awaited a policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia.  The yen kept some distance from a one-month low against the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda held back from signalling further easing, acknowledging instead the costs of the BOJ's aggressive stimulus.  U.S. Treasury yields on longer-dated maturities rose on Friday, with shorter-dated yields flat, after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report that suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise U.S. short-term interest rates this month.  Brent crude prices were steady, holding most of their gains from the previous session when top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market.  Gold held steady early after rising slightly in the previous session on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.81/66.84 September 2 $34.78 mln $82.31 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date -$51.05 mln $129.06 mln Year-to-date $6.05 bln -$1.34 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.82 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)