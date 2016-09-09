Morning News Call - India, September 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH  2:30 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to announce new digital initiative by SBI Cap Securities in Mumbai.  5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: THE WEEKAHEAD-with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan. Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Yes Bank shelves up to $1 billion share sale Yes Bank, India's fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Thursday shelved an up to $1 billion share sale to institutions, blaming trading volatility it said had been induced by misinterpretation of rules.  ICICI Pru Life seeks up to $909 mln in India's biggest IPO in six years ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's initial public offering of shares will open on Sept. 19, parent ICICI Bank said on Thursday, seeking to raise as much as $909 million in the biggest local listing in six years.  Motherson Sumi launches up to $300 million share sale Car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems has launched a share sale to institutions worth up to $300 million, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.  TCS warns financial clients delaying spending, shares slide Tata Consultancy Services has warned that its financial sector clients in the United States are holding back on discretionary spending, sending its shares tumbling as much as 6.4 percent to a six-month low on Thursday.  Mahindra-Ola tie-up set to shape future vehicle design Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra's tie-up with domestic ride-sharing giant Ola will not only drive car sales, but also influence and shape the design of its vehicles in the future, Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday.  UK says sets up working group with India to prepare for post-Brexit trade Britain has set up a trade working group with India to prepare for a future deal following Britain's exit from the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.  Indian Oil Paradip plant to start making gasoline by end of year - executive India's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to start producing gasoline at its Paradip refinery before the year ends following a delay caused by problems at a secondary unit, an executive said on Thursday.  India acid attack survivor redefines beauty at NY Fashion Week An Indian model scarred in an acid attack challenged perceptions of beauty as she strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week to promote a ban on the sale of corrosive substances used to maim thousands of women and children each year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China August inflation slows to 1.3 percent, weakest since Oct 2015 China's consumer price inflation slowed to its weakest pace in almost a year in August, pulled down by abating food costs, although an encouraging moderation in producer price deflation added to recent evidence of a steadying economy.  Clinton criticizes Trump for remarks on security briefing, Putin U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday for talking about things he learned in classified intelligence briefings and for praising Russia's Vladimir Putin as a better leader than President Barack Obama.  Samsung seeks court order to remove goods from Hanjin vessels Samsung Electronics on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to allow the South Korean company to pay cargo handlers to remove its goods from Hanjin Shipping's vessels stationed near U.S. ports after the world's seventh-largest container carrier filed for bankruptcy. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,948.00, trading down 0.32% from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, tracking most other Asian currencies, as risk appetite thinned after the European Central Bank offered no clear indications about further stimulus plans.  Indian government bonds may edge higher amid optimism that a likely lower inflation print for August will open up space for further monetary easing. A fresh supply of sovereign papers later today may limit gains, however. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.02 pct-7.06 pct band GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday, pulled lower by Apple after its latest iPhone failed to impress Wall Street, but gains in energy shares limited the decline.  Asian shares slipped and global bonds came under pressure after the European Central Bank left markets in the dark on what future easing steps it may take, while oil prices jumped on an unexpected drawdown in U.S. stockpile.  The dollar bumped down from its overnight highs in early Asian trade, on track for weekly losses in a week marked by continuing uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy, while the euro firmed after the European Central Bank stood pat.  U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, in line with European bonds, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door open for additional monetary policy easing but gave no indication that more stimulus was actually coming.  Oil prices pulled back on profit-taking after settling more than 4 percent higher a day earlier after government data confirmed a surprisingly huge drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.  Gold held steady early as the dollar slipped and was on track for its second successive weekly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.44/66.47 September 8 $16.70 mln $135.07 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.10 pct Month-to-date $319.31 mn $558.03 mln Year-to-date $6.43 bln -$908.20 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.41 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)