a year ago
Morning News Call - India, September 9
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, September 9

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
     2:30 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to announce
new digital initiative by SBI Cap Securities in Mumbai.
     5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    GMF: THE WEEKAHEAD-with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan.
     Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for
the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Yes Bank shelves up to $1 billion share sale
    Yes Bank, India's fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Thursday
shelved an up to $1 billion share sale to institutions, blaming trading
volatility it said had been induced by misinterpretation of rules. 
     ICICI Pru Life seeks up to $909 mln in India's biggest IPO in six years
    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's initial public offering of shares will
open on Sept. 19, parent ICICI Bank said on Thursday, seeking to raise as much
as $909 million in the biggest local listing in six years. 
     Motherson Sumi launches up to $300 million share sale
    Car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems has launched a
share sale to institutions worth up to $300 million, it said in a stock exchange
filing on Thursday. 
     TCS warns financial clients delaying spending, shares slide
    Tata Consultancy Services has warned that its financial sector clients in
the United States are holding back on discretionary spending, sending its shares
tumbling as much as 6.4 percent to a six-month low on Thursday. 
     Mahindra-Ola tie-up set to shape future vehicle design
    Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra's tie-up with domestic ride-sharing giant Ola
will not only drive car sales, but also influence and shape the design of its
vehicles in the future, Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday. 
     UK says sets up working group with India to prepare for post-Brexit trade
    Britain has set up a trade working group with India to prepare for a future
deal following Britain's exit from the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox
said on Thursday. 
     Indian Oil Paradip plant to start making gasoline by end of year -
executive
    India's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to start producing gasoline at
its Paradip refinery before the year ends following a delay caused by problems
at a secondary unit, an executive said on Thursday. 
     India acid attack survivor redefines beauty at NY Fashion Week
    An Indian model scarred in an acid attack challenged perceptions of beauty
as she strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week to promote a ban on the
sale of corrosive substances used to maim thousands of women and children each
year. 

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     China August inflation slows to 1.3 percent, weakest since Oct 2015
    China's consumer price inflation slowed to its weakest pace in almost a year
in August, pulled down by abating food costs, although an encouraging moderation
in producer price deflation added to recent evidence of a steadying economy. 
 
     Clinton criticizes Trump for remarks on security briefing, Putin
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed Republican rival
Donald Trump on Thursday for talking about things he learned in classified
intelligence briefings and for praising Russia's Vladimir Putin as a better
leader than President Barack Obama. 
     Samsung seeks court order to remove goods from Hanjin vessels
Samsung Electronics on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to allow the South Korean
company to pay cargo handlers to remove its goods from Hanjin Shipping's vessels
stationed near U.S. ports after the world's seventh-largest container carrier
filed for bankruptcy. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,948.00, trading down 0.32% from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, tracking most
other Asian currencies, as risk appetite thinned after the European Central Bank
offered no clear indications about further stimulus plans.
     Indian government bonds may edge higher amid optimism that a likely lower
inflation print for August will open up space for further monetary easing. A
fresh supply of sovereign papers later today may limit gains, however. The yield
on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.02
pct-7.06 pct band
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday, pulled lower by Apple after its latest
iPhone failed to impress Wall Street, but gains in energy shares limited the
decline. 
     Asian shares slipped and global bonds came under pressure after the
European Central Bank left markets in the dark on what future easing steps it
may take, while oil prices jumped on an unexpected drawdown in U.S. stockpile.
 
     The dollar bumped down from its overnight highs in early Asian trade, on
track for weekly losses in a week marked by continuing uncertainty about U.S.
monetary policy, while the euro firmed after the European Central Bank stood
pat. 
     U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, in line with
European bonds, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door
open for additional monetary policy easing but gave no indication that more
stimulus was actually coming. 
     Oil prices pulled back on profit-taking after settling more than 4 percent
higher a day earlier after government data confirmed a surprisingly huge
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. 
     Gold held steady early as the dollar slipped and was on track for its
second successive weekly gain. 
   
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS    EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.44/66.47  September 8        $16.70 mln  $135.07 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.10 pct     Month-to-date      $319.31 mn  $558.03 mln
                                Year-to-date       $6.43 bln   -$908.20 mln
 

    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.41 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
