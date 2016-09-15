Morning News Call - India, September 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh will attend the national conference on agriculture in New Delhi. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Evan Lucas, Market Strategist, IG Bond yields have started hardening again but equities are still on the run. Evan joins at 1000 GMT to share his outlook on what lies ahead. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  RCom, Aircel to merge businesses as India telco consolidation gathers pace Reliance Communications is to combine its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel to create the nation's third-biggest mobile phone network operator in terms of subscribers, as intensifying competition pushes consolidation in the world's second-biggest market.  India expected to post first current a/c surplus in 9 years India is likely to post its first current account surplus in nine years in the latest quarter, which should bolster the rupee though it is not a good sign for the economy as it reflects weak investment demand at home and subdued exports, analysts said.  Banks add leverage to spice up 'masala' bonds for expatriate Indians Bankers are finding new ways to sell India's "masala" bonds by structuring this rupee-denominated debt issued abroad into derivatives, and then sweetening the deal with leveraged returns of 12 to 13 percent after fees and hedging.  Wholesale prices rise 3.74 pct y/y in August Wholesale prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August, gaining 3.74 percent from a year earlier on smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.  Offices reopen in Indian tech capital as protests wane Indian and foreign companies reopened offices and staff trickled back to work in the technology capital Bengaluru on Wednesday, after two days of violent protests over access to water from a river severely disrupted life in the city.  India's 2016 monsoon rains could be below average - forecasters Monsoon rains in India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice and sugar, could be lighter than average this year in the absence of the La Nina weather pattern, two senior officials at the state-run weather department said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan business sentiment mixed in fragile recovery - Reuters Tankan Japanese manufacturers' confidence bounced from a three-year low, while sentiment in the services sector hit its lowest since 2013 when the central bank began bold monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring a fragile economic recovery.  Bayer's Monsanto acquisition to face politically charged scrutiny As the global agricultural sector races to consolidate, Bayer's $66 billion all-cash deal to acquire Monsanto will test growing political and consumer unease in the United States and abroad over the future of food production.  Obama, meeting with Suu Kyi, says U.S. ready to lift Myanmar sanctions Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi called on Wednesday for the lifting of economic sanctions against her country, and President Barack Obama, in their first White House meeting since she became leader, said the United States was ready to do so. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,739.50, trading down 0.34 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies, as uncertainty surrounding outcomes of monetary policy reviews in Japan and the U.S. next week weighed on the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely trade largely unchanged in early session, as investors await global cues, including policy decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve that meets next week amid conflicting views about an imminent interest rate increase. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.06 pct-7.11 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as investors stewed about future interest rate hikes and cheaper oil dragged down energy shares, although Apple surged to its highest level this year.  Asian stocks wavered as investors grappled with the seemingly diminishing ability of major central banks to stimulate growth, while a tumble in crude oil inflamed already heightened risk aversion.  The dollar edged up in early Asian trade, though major currency pairs remained hamstrung ahead of next week's Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy meetings.  The U.S. Treasury yield curve rose to its steepest levels in more than two months on Wednesday, although bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic selloff on Tuesday sent long-dated yields to three-month highs.  Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade after falling around 3 percent in the previous session, supported by an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories.  Gold prices held steady after breaking a five-day losing streak in the previous session, with uncertain equity markets shoring up the metal's safe-haven appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 September 14 -$71.37 mln $110.48 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $200.39 mln $747.16 mln Year-to-date $6.31 bln -$719.07 For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.89 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)