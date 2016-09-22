FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, September 22
September 22, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, September 22

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate BRICS seminar in New
Delhi.
    9:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Department of Industrial
Policy & Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to attend Invest North summit in
New Delhi.
    10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to attend Associated
Chambers of Commerce of India's global investors forum in New Delhi.
    
    TRADING INDIA FORUM-GLOBAL EQUITY RALLY with Chakri Lokapriya, MD & CIO, TCG
Asset Management
    With the hunt for yields spilling over to equity markets, already distorted
asset prices seems to be further defying gravity (and logic?!). Will the party
continue or is there an abrupt end somewhere in sight? We speak to Lokapriya at
1100 IST. He is an India equity specialist, who has previously worked in senior
positions as an advisor (India and ASEAN equities) at Copthall Partners, Senior
Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton and Head of India Equities, London, at
BNP Paribas. To join the forum, click on the link: here
    
    GMF:LIVECHAT-FUTURE GENERATOR with Dr. Eduardo Albrecht, Founder,
Ethnographic Edge, and Iain MacGillvray, Editor, GRI
    What happens when you mix risk analysis with artificial intelligence? We
chat with Dr. Eduardo Albreht, founder of Ethnographic Edge (EE) and Global Risk
Insights editor Iain MacGillvray, who have teamed up to combine human
intelligence with 'media sentiment' data analytics to predict political events
around the world, at 1730 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India, US Ex-Im Bank in talks on $8-9 billion nuclear loan, snags remain
    India is negotiating with U.S. Export-Import Bank for an $8-9 billion loan
to finance six Westinghouse Electric nuclear reactors, two sources familiar with
the talks said, although a lending freeze at the trade agency threatens
progress. 
     India to merge rail and federal budgets, ending colonial-era practice
    India will merge its railway budget with the annual federal budget from the
next fiscal year, ending a nearly century-long practice and easing the way for
the government to cut populist subsidies and push through structural reforms.
 
     India posts surprise current account deficit on slower remittances
    India unexpectedly posted a slight current account deficit in the April-June
quarter, contrasting with expectations it would post the first surplus in nine
years, as citizens abroad sent fewer remittances home. 
     Strong demand for $904 million IPO of ICICI Pru Life
    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd saw strong demand on Wednesday for
its up to $904 million initial public offering, the nation's biggest for six
years, with investors putting in orders for more than 10 times the number of
shares on offer. 
     Suzlon wants to raise $3 billion for Australian wind farms by 2020
    Suzlon Energy is seeking Australian partners to develop local wind farms as
it taps a surge in global investor appetite for green energy assets after the
Paris climate agreement, its managing director said on Wednesday. 
     SUV maker Mahindra to recall some vehicles to check fluid hose
    Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top sport utility vehicle maker, will recall
some of its vehicles to inspect and reposition a fluid hose in the engine
compartment, it said in a statement late on Wednesday. 
     VW trucks boss eyes expansion in Asia, singles out India
    Volkswagen is looking at ways to expand its truck operations in Asia, the
head of its heavy trucks unit said, as it seeks to build a global business to
challenge rivals and Volvo. 
     Pakistan's Sharif says world ignores South Asia tensions at its peril
    Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused nuclear-armed rival India on
Wednesday of putting unacceptable conditions on dialogue with Pakistan and said
the world would ignore the dangers of rising tensions in South Asia at its own
peril. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Fed keeps rates steady, signals one hike by end of year
    The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but
strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year
as the labor market improved further. 
     Less QQE, more YCC? With new framework, BOJ braces for long-term battle
    Running out of tools to battle external headwinds, the Bank of Japan has
opted to set a yield curve control - an idea it has long discussed internally as
a future option, but which was considered controversial and technically
challenging. 
     Hanjin Shipping gets $54 million loan to unload stranded cargo
    The largest shareholder of Hanjin Shipping agreed on Wednesday to lend
$53.96 million to help unload cargo that has been stranded since the world's
seventh-largest container carrier collapsed late last month. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,870.00, up 0.70 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as risk appetite improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve left rates
unchanged and tempered expectations about the pace of future increases.
     Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trading, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, but hinted it could
tighten monetary policy by the end of this year. The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7 pct - 7.06 pct band.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street racked up gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
kept interest rates unchanged, for now leaving intact the low-rate environment
that has helped underpin the bull market. 
     Asian shares surged, taking their cue from Wall Street, after the Federal
Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and slowed the pace of future hikes,
slugging the dollar and lifting commodity prices. 
     The dollar hit a near 4-week low against the yen after the U.S. Federal
Reserve kept monetary policy steady and projected a less aggressive path for
interest rates hikes in coming years. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
downgraded its economic growth forecast and lowered its projection for interest
rate levels needed to support expansion. 
     Oil prices extended gains from the previous session after a surprise third
consecutive weekly U.S. crude inventory draw tightened the market. 
     Gold prices edged down, after rising more than 1.5 percent in the prior
session, as investors targeted riskier assets such as equities following the
Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.73/66.76  September 21     $27.54 mln   -$38.79 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.10 pct     Month-to-date    $571.40 mln  $884.53 mln
                                Year-to-date     $6.68 bln    -$581.70 mln
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 67.02 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.