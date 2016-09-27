FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, September 27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, September 27

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha and RBI
Deputy Governor R. Gandhi to attend a BRICS seminar on challenges in developing
bond markets in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and
Power Minister Piyush Goyal to attend the SBI Banking and Economics conclave in
Mumbai.
    
    
    GMF-LIVECHAT-PLANNING FOR 2017 with Chantell Ilbury, Scenario Planner and
Author, mindofafox.com. 
    With an eventful year closing in on the last quarter, who knows what's in
store for 2017? Join us as we chat with Chantell Ilburyan, independent scenario
strategist, facilitator, speaker and best-selling business author, at 1530 IST.
She specialises in the use of scenarios and game-playing strategy to guide
corporate teams through strategic conversations, especially in times of
uncertainty. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     High stakes for $84 billion airwave auction after Vodafone play
    Vodafone's $7.2 billion cash injection into its Indian business has turned
up the heat just days ahead of an $84 billion airwave auction which could decide
who wins and loses in one of the world's fastest-growing telecoms
markets. 
     ADB sticks to Asia growth forecasts on China, India strength; cautions on
Fed
    The Asian Development Bank kept its growth estimates for developing Asia for
this year and next at 5.7 percent, saying sustained expansion in China and India
can steady the region but warned of risks from a looming U.S. interest rate
hike. 
     India to speed up hydropower building on rivers flowing into Pakistan
    India will accelerate its building of new hydropower plants along three
rivers that flow into Pakistan, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday,
in a move likely to aggravate already tense relations with its neighbour a week
after an attack on an Indian army base. 
     India begins campaign at United Nations to isolate Pakistan
    India began a campaign to isolate Pakistan at the United Nations on Monday,
telling the 193-member General Assembly it was time to identify nations who
nurture, peddle and export terrorism and isolate them if they don't join the
global fight. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Clinton, Trump clash over race and economy in first debate
    Democrat Hillary Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump of having a long
history of racist behavior during a heated presidential debate that could
reshape the 2016 campaign for the White House. 
     BOJ board was uncertain of reaching price goal in July - minutes
    Bank of Japan policymakers fretted over weak inflation expectations and
uncertain prospects for achieving its price goal even before announcing its plan
to conduct in September a comprehensive review of its policies, minutes of the
central bank's policy meeting in July showed on Tuesday. 
     Disney, Microsoft among possible Twitter suitors - Reports
    Walt Disney and Microsoft joined a list of potential suitors for Twitter,
according to media reports on Monday. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,748.50, trading up 0.1 pct from
its previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as
regional indices recovered suggesting investors thought Democrat Hillary Clinton
had an edge over Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential debate.
     Indian government bonds will likely extend gains, as investors continue to
wager that the nation's central bank will cut policy rate next week amid
expectations that inflation will slow further in coming months. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.92 pct - 6.96
pct.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street fell on Monday as Deutsche Bank weighed on financials and
investors hunkered down for the first debate between U.S. presidential
candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. 
     Asian shares recovered and the Mexican peso surged as investors seemed to
award the first U.S. presidential debate to Democrat Hillary Clinton over
Republican Donald Trump. 
     The Mexican peso surged, buoyed by the view that U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton is doing better than her rival Donald Trump in a
closely-watched television debate. 
     U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Monday as investors sought the safety
of government bonds while global equities fell, led by financials on news on
Deutsche Bank that dragged its shares to record lows. 
     Crude futures slipped as investors took profits after prices climbed more
than 3 percent in the previous session. 
     Gold edged lower as equity markets bounced back and the U.S. dollar
strengthened, hinting that investors viewed Democrat Hillary Clinton as the
winner of her first U.S. presidential debate with Republican Donald Trump. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.60/66.63  September 26     -$30.91 mln  $65.92 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7 pct        Month-to-date    $670.13 mln  $1.02 bln
                                Year-to-date     $6.78 bln    -$448.56
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.60 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.