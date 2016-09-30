Morning News Call - India, September 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Government to sell 7 pct stake in Hindustan Copper through offer for sale route on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release August infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. ASIA LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS: Kiran Kowshik, Emerging Markets FX Strategist, UniCredit Bank AG The Chinese currency will officially join IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket on October 1. Kiran Kowshik, will talk about the SDR impact on yuan internationalization and the strategies to trade the currency at 1200 IST . INDIA TOP NEWS  After military raid, India looks at more ways to pressure Pakistan Beyond Thursday's raid by Indian special forces into Pakistan's side of divided Kashmir, New Delhi is considering new economic and diplomatic measures to bring pressure to bear on its neighbour, Indian officials said.  India's ICICI Pru Life makes weak market debut after $911 mln IPO ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd, India's biggest private-sector life insurer, fell as much as 7.2 percent on its market debut on Thursday, as investors fretted over its high valuation and rising competition.  Tata Steel says making progress on extra land for Indian plant Tata Steel Ltd is making good progress on acquiring the land it needs to double the capacity of its newest steel plant in eastern India to meet growing demand in the country, a company executive said.  India govt asks state-run NALCO to re-think Iran smelter unit plan India's government has asked state-controlled National Aluminium Co Ltd to re-think its overseas expansion plans including a proposal to set up a $2 billion smelter unit in Iran, a top official said on Wednesday.  Indian bitcoin company raises $1.5 million from U.S., Indian investors Unocoin, a Bangalore-based bitcoin startup, has raised $1.5 million in funding from a mix of Indian and U.S. investors, the company announced on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan CPI, consumption fall again, keeping BOJ under pressure Japan's core consumer prices fell in the year to August, a sixth straight drop, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease monetary conditions further as it reboots policy in a bid to hit 2 percent inflation more quickly.  Deutsche Bank admits 'perception issue' as U.S. shares slide Deutsche Bank admitted it had an image problem with investors as fresh concerns over the stability of Germany's largest lender pushed its U.S.-listed shares to a record low.  Goldman feels the heat in Asia as IPO engine slows Goldman Sachs failed to make it to the upper echelon of Asia's equity market fee earners for the first time in more than a decade, hit by a squeeze in fees that is prompting the U.S. bank to cut back jobs in the region. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,597.50, trading down 0.54 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as local sentiment remains cautious after India's attack on suspected terror camps in Pakistan this week.  Indian government bonds will likely extend yesterday's fall, as investors remain cautious amid rising geo-political tensions between the country and its western neighbour Pakistan.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.99 pct - 7.04 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street dropped on Thursday, weighed down by Apple as well as selling in Wells Fargo, Citigroup and other major banks as investors worried about the health of Deutsche Bank.  Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower, while oil prices held close to the highest level in almost a month on optimism over an OPEC plan to curb output.  The Japanese yen looks set to log its third straight quarter of gains on Friday, while the Swiss franc held firm as concerns about the health of Deutsche Bank undermined investor risk appetite.  U.S. Treasury debt yields retreated on Thursday, as risk appetite faded amid fresh concerns about Deutsche Bank triggered by a news report saying a number of funds that clear derivative trades with the German lender have withdrawn excess cash and positions.  Oil prices dropped on profit-taking, after rising 7 percent in the past two sessions, amid doubts that OPEC's first planned output cut in eight years would make a substantial dent in the global crude glut.  Gold inched up as equities fell, but was on track to end the week down over 1 percent. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.89/66.92 September 29 $510.70 mln -$904.71 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.05 pct Month-to-date $916.46 mln $1.44 bln Year-to-date $7.02 bln -$24.23 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.85 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)