Morning News Call - India, October 7

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Niti Aayog Chief Amitabh Kant at World Economic Forum in New Delhi 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India's seminar on 'Indian Accounting Standards' in New Delhi. 11:30 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to deliver JRD Tata Memorial lecture In New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India telecoms spectrum auction raises $9.9 bln, Vodafone tops spending Vodafone Group Plc was the biggest spender in an Indian mobile phone spectrum auction that raised a total $9.9 billion for the government, as carriers competed to boost subscribers in the world's fastest-growing internet services market.  BP to set up 3,500 fuel stations in India Global oil major BP will set up 3,500 fuel stations in India, becoming the second overseas firm drawn to the rising demand for gasoil and gasoline in the world's fastest growing major economy.  Sri Lanka to build 100,000 bpd refinery with India Sri Lanka will build a second refinery with a capacity of at least 100,000 barrels per day in a tie-up with Indian Oil Corp, a top Sri Lankan official said on Thursday, a move that strengthens New Delhi's engagement with Colombo.  India says it foils attack on Kashmir base, kills three militants Indian soldiers shot dead three suspected militants who tried to raid an army base in northern Kashmir on Thursday, police said, the latest in a wave of attacks that has raised tensions with neighbouring Pakistan.  Nissan shifts India strategy, to launch 8 new car models by 2021 Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to launch eight new car models in India by 2021, a senior company executive said on Thursday, under a new product strategy expected to boost sales and market share in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.  Taiwan's MediaTek to triple India workforce to 1,500 within 3 years Leading Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc, said on Thursday it will triple its workforce in India within three years to 1,500 from more than 500 as it expands research and software development as well as customer service operations.  NSE says investors to pare stakes in IPO, no sale of new shares India's National Stock Exchange Ltd, the country's biggest bourse, said on Thursday a planned initial public offering will consist of stake sales by existing investors, without the sale of new shares. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Deadly Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida Matthew, the first major hurricane threatening a direct hit on the United States in more than 10 years, blasted the Bahamas on Thursday as it headed for Florida after killing at least 265 people in the Caribbean, mostly in Haiti.  IMF, global finance leaders fret over populist backlash World finance leaders on Thursday decried a growing populist backlashagainst globalization and pledged to take steps to ensure trade and economic integration benefited more people currently left behind.  Samsung Electronics' Q3 profit guidance beats estimates despite Note 7 woes Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co said it expects third-quarter operating profit grew 5.6 percent, beating estimates, as a pickup in chip and display earnings likely offset the impact of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone recall. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,742.00, trading up 0.02 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as a surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims pointed toward strengthening labor market conditions in the world's largest economy, boosting odds of a Federal Reserve rate increase this year.  Indian government bonds are poised to open lower, as investors may defer purchases ahead of a weekly debt sale and on caution before the release of U.S. jobs report later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.80 pct - 6.85 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Major U.S. stock indexes closed little changed on Thursday, even as declining names outnumbered advances, ahead of job market data seen as key to determine whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates before the end of the year.  Asian shares dipped but held not far from the 14-month high touched last month ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the day.  Sterling seized centre stage in early trading, plunging to fresh three-decade lows in thin conditions as a break of key technical support levels triggered wave of stop-loss orders.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Thursday as investors prepared for a potentially strong jobs report on Friday, which will be interpreted for when the Federal Reserve is likely to next raise interest rates.  U.S. oil futures held above $50 per barrel as the entire crude forward curve pushed above above that level in a sign that financial markets have increasing confidence in the sector.  Gold snapped an eight-session losing streak, edging up from four-month lows on bargain hunting, but was headed for its worst weekly dip in nearly a year on increased expectations of a U.S. rate rise by year end. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.62/66.65 October 6 $53.1 mln -$98.97 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.87 pct Month-to-date $190.54 mln -$540.11 mln Year-to-date $7.70 bln -$505.49 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.69 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)