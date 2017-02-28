To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Junior Minister Jayant Sinha to dedicate First Integrated Heliport to the nation in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: TransUnion Cibil to announce an initiative in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Steel Minister Birender Singh at an event in Faridabad. 5:00 pm: Government to release January infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release October-December GDP data and second advance estimates of GDP for this fiscal year in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Chief Statistician T.C.A. Anant briefs media after GDP data releases in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India firms fear lingering economic aftershocks from cash crackdown Struggling with customers unable to pay on time and plummeting sales, Indian small-business owner Ravi Jain fears the government's crackdown on cash will have a much larger impact than predicted by top policymakers. • Tata Sons, DoCoMo to settle $1.17 billion legal dispute - Nikkei Tata Sons has agreed to pay Japan's NTT DoCoMo about $1.17 billion in connection with the termination of a joint venture in the South Asian nation, the Nikkei daily reported, without citing its sources. • Providence selling stake in India's Idea for $190 million - terms A subsidiary of Providence Equity Partners is selling its 3.3 percent stake in India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier Idea Cellular for at least $190 million, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday. • Kansas man curt as he faces charges over Indian engineer's murder A white U.S. Navy veteran charged with murdering an Indian software engineer at a Kansas bar gazed at a camera from jail and gave curt answers to a judge by video during his initial court appearance on Monday over the shooting, which federal authorities are probing as a possible hate crime. • ONGC to take control of HPCL to create larger oil sector entity -ET India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp will take control of Hindustan Petroleum as part of the government's plan to create an integrated public sector oil entity, the Economic Times daily reported on Monday citing top government officials. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump, China's top diplomat, discuss cooperation, possible Xi meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, who has attacked China on issues from trade to the South China Sea, held his first face-to-face talks with a member of the Chinese leadership on Monday, and the White House said it was a chance to discuss shared security interests and a possible meeting with President Xi Jinping. • Takata plea, compensation deal clears path to potential sale Japan's Takata on Monday removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring, pleading guilty in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators. • SpaceX to send first paying tourists around moon next year SpaceX plans to launch two paying passengers on a tourist trip around the moon next year using a spaceship under development for NASA astronauts and a heavy-lift rocket yet to be flown, the launch company announced on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,934.00, trading up 0.2 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as investors pause ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for cues on tax reforms in the world's largest economy. • Indian government bonds are poised to open lower ahead of a heavy supply of state debt and amid caution before U.S. President Donald Trump’s maiden Congressional speech later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.86 pct-6.91 pct band today. The paper had settled at 100.62 rupees, yielding 6.88 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday and the Dow closed at a record high for a 12th straight session, as President Donald Trump said he would talk about his plans for infrastructure spending in an address to Congress on Tuesday. • Asian shares edged up, bolstered by gains on Wall Street as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for signals on tax reform and infrastructure spending. • The dollar was steady early, enjoying support after U.S. President Donald Trump flagged a big boost in government stimulus, and sought a "historic" increase in military spending. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday from multi-week lows touched Friday on expectations that a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump due on Tuesday could drive yields higher, while hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official also contributed. • U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production. • Gold held steady, after falling from 3-1/2-month highs in the previous session, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day for more clarity on his economic policy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.69/66.72 February 27 -$21.89 mln $39.73 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.20 pct Month-to-date $1.43 bln $1.35 bln Year-to-date $1.42 bln $1.24 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.70 Indian rupees)